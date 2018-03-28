Turkey, EU fail to reach ‘concrete solutions’ in talks

AFP, VARNA, Bulgaria

The EU on Monday said it failed to reach any “concrete solutions or compromises” with Turkey in talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeking to repair their tattered relations.

Erdogan held a working dinner with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Bulgaria, with a litany of issues clouding their discussions, including EU alarm at Erdogan’s crackdown on perceived opponents following a coup attempt in 2016, the arrest of journalists, Turkey’s military operations against Kurds in northern Syria and squabbling over Ankara’s deal to halt the flow of refugees into Europe.

This has all whipped up an increasingly acrimonious war of words and made Turkey’s prospects of joining the EU — an objective that Erdogan insisted earlier on Monday that Turkey still pursues — appear even more remote.

However, despite hopes for a breakthrough at the summit in the Black Sea resort of Varna, Tusk said they made little tangible headway.

“In terms of concrete solutions, we did not reach a concrete compromise today, but I still hope it will be possible in the future,” Tusk told a joint news conference.

Improved relations would depend on progress on issues, including the rule of law and press freedom, as well as Syria, Tusk said.

However, Erdogan struck a more optimistic tone, telling reporters: “We hope that we have left a very difficult period behind in Turkey-EU relations.”

“We don’t want rambling or unfair criticisms on sensitive issues like the fight against terror. We expect strong support,” he added.

The summit was one of “mixed feelings, but not mixed messages,” Juncker said, adding: “It was a good meeting, because as this is the normal principle between big democracies, we were able to talk in all frankness and openness.”

Tensions rose further last week after EU leaders condemned Turkey’s “illegal actions” toward Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

Ankara hit back at the “unacceptable comments” and said the EU had lost its objectivity on Cyprus, which is divided between the Greek-majority internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.

A statement on Thursday last week by the 28 EU members meeting in Brussels condemned Turkey over Ankara’s arrest of two Greek soldiers and its promise to prevent the Greek Cypriot government from exploring for oil and gas.

“For as long as the EU does not take a fair attitude, it will not have any contribution to the solution of the Cyprus issue,” Erdogan said.