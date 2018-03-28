US regulators, states probe Facebook

AP, NEW YORK

US regulators and state attorneys general are increasing pressure on Facebook as they probe whether the company’s data collection practices have hurt the people who use its services.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirmed news reports on Monday that it was investigating the company.

Separately, the attorneys general for 37 US states and territories on Monday sought details on how Facebook monitored what app developers did with user data and whether it had safeguards to prevent misuse.

Facebook’s privacy practices have come under fire following revelations that a consulting firm affiliated with US President Donald Trump, Cambridge Analytica, got data on millions of Facebook users, including information on friends of people who had downloaded a psychological quiz app, even though those friends had not given explicit consent to sharing.

Facebook is also facing questions about reports that it collected years of contact names, telephone numbers, call lengths and information about text messages from Android users.

Facebook has said the data is used “to improve people’s experience across Facebook” by helping to connect with others.

However, the company did not spell out exactly what it used the data for or why it needed it.

European officials have also been investigating or seeking more information.

German Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Katarina Barley on Monday said that she wants closer oversight of companies such as Facebook after a meeting with its executives about the abuse of users’ data.

Last week, the British parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee summoned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about how the social network uses data, while UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is investigating how Cambridge Analytica got the data.

However, Zuckerberg will not answer questions from British lawmakers, according to a letter sent by the social network seen by reporters yesterday.

Zuckerberg is instead send Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer or chief product officer Chris Cox to appear before the committee, the letter said.

In addition, the state’s attorney of Cook County in Illinois has sued Facebook and Cambridge Analytica for consumer fraud after revelations that the latter obtained data on millions of Facebook users.

The recent troubles follow Facebook’s most difficult year yet, as the company dealt with fake news, “filter bubbles” that lead to increasing polarization and congressional hearings over Russian agents’ alleged use of social media to meddle with the 2016 US presidential election.

In January, Zuckerberg set fixing Facebook as his personal challenge for this year. Nearly three months in, it is a taller order than ever.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Acting Director Tom Pahl said the US probe would include whether the company engaged in “unfair acts” that cause “substantial injury” to consumers.

Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances, although the FTC’s probe might extend to Facebook’s compliance with US-EU principles for transferring data.

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains “strongly committed” to protecting people’s information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC’s questions.

Meanwhile, state attorneys general asked Zuckerberg for an update on how Facebook would allow users to control the privacy of their accounts more easily.