CHINA

Air force holds Pacific drills

The air force has held another round of drills in the disputed South China Sea and the Western Pacific after passing though Japan’s southern islands, it said yesterday, calling such exercises the best preparation for war. H-6K bombers, and Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, among other aircraft, carried out combat patrols over the South China Sea and exercises in the Western Pacific after passing over the Miyako Strait, it said in a statement, although it did not say when the exercises took place and did not specify the parts of the South China Sea or the Western Pacific. The more exercises the air force performs far from its shores, the better it will be positioned as “an important force for managing and controlling crises, containing war and winning battles,” it added.

EGYPT

Car bomb kills two police

A bomb placed under a car on Saturday exploded in Alexandria as the city’s top security official’ convoy passed by, killing two policemen and wounding four others, the Ministry of the Interior said. Local media reports said that Major General Mostafa al-Nimr survived the explosion and he was seen on a local TV channel in good condition while inspecting the area of the blast shortly after it took place. Ministry of Health spokesman Khaled Megahed said two policemen were killed and four others wounded in the explosion, adding that one civilian was also wounded.

CHINA

Beijing issues orange alert

Beijing declared its third major smog alert of the year and the second this month, just a day after being named the top performer among 28 Chinese cities that took special measures to rein in pollution. Saturday’s orange alert, the second-highest in a four-level system after red, is to run from today through Wednesday, the Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau said in a post on its official Sina Weibo account. The central part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is forecast to see medium to heavy pollution over the three days, it added. An orange alert requires factories that make furniture, cement and other heavy industry to limit output by 30 to 50 percent.

AFGHANISTAN

Russia denies aiding Taliban

Russia has rejected allegations by NATO’s top commander in the nation that it has been supporting and even supplying weapons to the Taliban. In an interview with the BBC last week, US Forces Afghanistan Commander General John Nicholson said that Russia had been acting to undermine US efforts, despite shared interests in fighting terrorism and narcotics, with indications that Moscow was providing financial support and even arms. “We’ve had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders and said this was given by the Russians to the Taliban,” he said. A statement from the Russian embassy in Kabul dismissed the comments as “idle gossip,” reiterating previous denials by Russian officials.

INDIA

Former chief minister jailed

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling 37 million rupees (US$569,060) from the state treasury while he was the its top elected official. Yadav, 69, was convicted of embezzling the money to buy fictitious medicines and cattle fodder while he was chief minister from 1990 to 1997. Eighteen former Bihar state officials, contractors and suppliers were sentenced in the case to jail terms ranging from three-and-a-half to five years.