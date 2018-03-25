Agencies

SPAIN

Five separatists detained

Five Catalan separatists, including presidential candidate Jordi Turull, were on Friday placed in custody by the judge investigating Catalonia’s breakaway bid, the Supreme Court said. The judge detained former Catalan parliament president Carme Forcadell and three former regional ministers alongside Turull, who would not be able to attend a debate yesterday on his nomination to lead the region. The judge decided that the five pose a flight risk, after Catalonian lawmaker Marta Rovira became the latest leading pro-independence figure to flee abroad to escape charges. The court said a total of 13 Catalan separatists would be prosecuted, including former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. The latest detentions could stir new tensions in Catalonia, where pro-independence movements called for protests on Friday night.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bomber gets life sentence

A teenage Iraqi asylum seeker who told police that he had been trained by the Islamic State group has been sentenced to at least 34 years in prison for bombing a London subway train and injuring 51 people. A judge on Friday gave 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan a life sentence, with a requirement that he serve a minimum term of 34 years. A jury last week convicted Hassan of attempted murder in the attack in September last year. Judge Charles Haddon-Cave called Hassan “a dangerous and devious individual” and said he plotted the subway bombing with “ruthless determination” while pretending to be a model asylum seeker. The homemade bomb he placed on a packed London Underground train only partially detonated at Parsons Green station. Prosecutors said there probably would have been fatalities if the device had functioned properly.

UNITED NATIONS

Number of starving surges

The head of the World Food Programme on Friday said the number of people around the world in danger of dying unless they get food urgently surged to 124 million last year — mainly because “people won’t stop shooting at each other.” Executive Director David Beasley told the Security Council that almost 32 million of those acutely hungry people live in four conflict-wracked countries — Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan and northeastern Nigeria. Globally, 60 percent of the 815 million chronically hungry people who do not know where their next meal is coming from live in conflict areas, he said. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said that according to the latest data, northeastern Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan still face the risk of famine.

UNITED STATES

Stamp honors Mister Rogers

It is a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The Postal Service has released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The “forever” stamp, which went on sale on Friday, pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a character from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe sketch. Postal officials held a dedication ceremony at the studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Rogers filmed his beloved Public Broadcasting Service show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74. Among those attending the ceremony were Rogers’ widow, Joanne, and David Newell, who played Mr McFeely, the deliveryman on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.