Agencies

JAPAN

Beetle threatens blossoms

Across Tokyo, cherry blossoms are emerging, but the famed blooms are facing a potentially mortal enemy: an invasive foreign beetle, experts said yesterday. The alien invader is the Aromia bungii, which is native to Taiwan, China, the Korean Peninsula and northern Vietnam. The beetles live inside cherry and plum trees, stripping them of their bark. In serious cases, an infestation can kill a tree. The beetle was first spotted in 2012 in central Aichi Prefecture, but has now spread across the region, the Ministry of the Environment said.

PHILIPPINES

Police say 13 killed in busts

Police on Wednesday killed 13 suspected drug dealers and arrested more than 100 people in dozens of anti-narcotics operations in Bulacan, provincial police chief Romeo Caramat said. Police ran about 60 “buy-bust” sting, operations in nine towns, Caramat said. “Unfortunately, 13 of the suspects were killed when our officers fired in self-defence shortly after the suspects who were armed with concealed guns sensed they were being entrapped and started firing,” Caramat said. More than 100 people were also arrested and 19 firearms and about 250 packets of suspected drugs were seized during the 24-hour operations, he added.

THAILAND

Bus crash kills 18 people

At least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded on Wednesday when a bus traveling in the northeast of the country veered off the road and smashed into a tree, authorities said yesterday. The accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima Province with the double-decker bus carrying about 50 people. “There are 18 people killed, of these 12 women and six men including one boy,” Nakhon Ratchasima Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation chief Suthep Ruenthawil said. The bus driver lost control while the vehicle was going downhill, before it veered off the road and jumped a traffic island then smashed into a large tree, Suthep said.

NEW ZEALAND

Obama shares tips with PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday received parenting tips from former US president Barack Obama when she met him in Auckland. Ardern held discussions with Obama after he received a traditional Maori welcome at Government House. “I asked him about parenthood and he had tips that I will probably long remember,” Ardern told reporters. Ardern said they also discussed the state of progressive climate change and engaging young people in politics. Obama is reportedly being paid NZ$400,000 (US$289,608) for a corporate-sponsored speech.

NETHERLANDS

Assisted suicide group probed

Prosecutors on Wednesday launched a criminal probe into Cooperative Last Will, a group seeking to supply people with the means to take their own lives, and ordered it to stop its actions. The group had been on the prosecution service’s radar since September last year when it unveiled plans to procure “a means of suicide and supply it to its members,” prosecutors said. The group announced last week buyers could now actually order the unidentified product via their site. “That means about 1,000 people are shortly expected to have access to this product,” the prosecution service said. Even though the Netherlands was the first country along with Belgium to legalize euthanasia in 2002, it can only be carried out by doctors and under very strict conditions.

AFGHANISTAN

Combat ops key to safe polls