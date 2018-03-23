Palestinian teen sentenced to jail for slapping soldiers

AP, OFER MILITARY PRISON, West Bank

Palestinian teenage protest icon Ahed Tamimi on Wednesday was sentenced to eight months in prison for slapping and kicking a pair of Israeli soldiers outside her West Bank home, capping a case that sparked uproar in Israel, turned the 17-year-old girl into a Palestinian hero and attracted international attention.

Tamimi’s Israeli lawyer, Gaby Lasky, said Tamimi agreed to the sentence as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that allowed her to avoid more serious charges that could have imprisoned her for years.

Under the deal, she is due to be released in the summer. She is also being fined the equivalent of about US$1,400.

Lasky called the legal proceedings a “farce.”

“They are trying to deter other Palestinian youth from resisting occupation as Ahed did,” she said.

The judge agreed to a similar plea deal for Tamimi’s mother, Nariman, who has been charged with incitement.

“This is injustice, this court is designed to oppress the Palestinians,” her father Bassem said.

He said they agreed to the deal because they had been threatened with three years in jail.

Bassem had visited his daughter and wife for the first time in prison the day before.

He said Ahed spends her time doing school work.

An Israeli supporter of Ahed Tamimi slapped a prosecutor after the ruling and was later arrested by police.

Ahed Tamimi was arrested in December last year after video surfaced of her kicking the soldiers outside her West Bank home.

While some praised the soldiers for showing restraint, hardline politicians criticized what they felt was a weak response and called for tough action against the girl, whose family has a long history of run-ins with the Israelis.

However, the full-throttle prosecution of Ahed Tamimi, who turned 17 behind bars, has drawn widespread international criticism.

An Israeli official’s revelation that he had once had parliament investigate whether the blond, blue-eyed Tamimis are “real” Palestinians drew accusations of racism and helped stoke additional interest in the case.

The case touches on what constitutes legitimate resistance to Israel’s rule over millions of Palestinians, now in its 51st year, in territories it captured in the 1967 war.

“No justice under occupation and we are in an illegal court,” Ahed Tamimi said to reporters in court.

Her supporters see a brave girl who struck the soldiers in anger after having just learned that Israeli troops seriously wounded a 15-year-old cousin, shooting him in the head from close range with a rubber bullet during nearby stone-throwing clashes.

In Israel, she is seen either as a naive youth manipulated by her elders or a threat to Israel’s military deterrence. The incident also sparked debate about the soldiers’ refusal to act.

Israel has treated her actions as a criminal offense, indicting her on charges of assault and incitement that carry up to 14 years in prison.

Since 2009, residents of the Tamimis’ village of Nabi Salah have staged regular protests against occupation that often end with stone-throwing clashes.

Ahed Tamimi has participated in such marches from a young age and has had several highly publicized run-ins with soldiers.

One photograph shows the then-12-year-old raising a clenched fist toward a soldier towering over her.

Following her latest arrest, images of the girl became popular on posters in the West Bank. About 1.7 million people worldwide have signed a petition calling for her release.