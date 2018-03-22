Backlash sparks fight to preserve Franco’s honor

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO

First, Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco was gunned down in an apparent organized hit, prompting tens of thousands of Brazilians to protest. Then came the character assassination.

The immediate reaction to Franco’s killing on Wednesday last week was raw and spontaneous. Huge crowds took to the streets in Rio and Sao Paulo, with smaller demonstrations in cities around Brazil and the world.

Franco was held up as an example of a black Brazilian who overcame racism and poverty, inspiring millions with her courageous stand for human rights in Rio’s dangerous favelas. She was a political martyr.

Or was she actually a drug user?

Could it be she had once married a drug gangster called Marcinho V.P.? Had her much vaunted election to the city council been funded by Rio’s terrifying drug cartel Red Command?

It took a blink of the social media eye for the narrative around Franco to switch direction.

Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp — all hugely popular in Brazil — lit up with claims that the 38-year-old was not the saintly figure claimed.

“Check out the left’s latest myth, Marielle Franco. Pregnant at 16, ex-wife of Marcinho V.P., she used marijuana... was elected by the Red Command, had just fired six employees,” Brazilian lawmaker Alberto Fraga, of the small, right-wing Democrats, said on Twitter.

The story about Franco’s deep criminal past flooded the Internet, often expressed in furious language, but lent gravitas by the likes of Fraga.

Rio Appeals Court Judge Marilia Castro Neves warned on Facebook that Franco “wasn’t just a fighter.”

No, she “was involved with bandits” and was killed because “she didn’t carry out her promises,” Castro Neves said.

Startling stuff. Shocking.

And totally fake.

The rumor mill works at lightning speed in Brazil, one of the world’s most social media-addicted countries. It is also a country deeply divided between left and right, and richer whites and poorer blacks.

Franco had made plenty of enemies on the right with her prominent accusations of police brutality in the favelas.

For example, some asked angrily why Franco and her supporters were not more concerned about the astonishing number of police officers killed in Rio — more than 100 last year.

So the attempt to transform her from rights campaigner to criminal sympathizer fell on fertile ground.

“This was an orchestrated campaign, not just one or two people saying bad things,” Federal University of Rio de Janeiro journalism school coordinator Cristiane Costa said.

Yet, the reaction to the backlash was even more powerful, showing how the fake news virus can be fought.

Lawyers with Franco’s leftist Socialism and Liberty Party have appealed online for tips on fake news posts, which they then identify and refer to the police.

By the start of this week, they had received more than 15,000 e-mails in response, news site G1 reported.

Others are responding directly.

“Let me say a few more things,” Franco’s sister Anielle Silva said on Facebook. “Marielle was not a bandit and much less a defender of bandits. Marielle was never married or involved with Marcinho V.P., Marielle never was a drug user and Marielle was not financed by any gang.”

The post was liked by 140,000 people.

Franco’s family also built a page on her Web site called “The truth about Marielle,” carefully rebutting each item of fake news.