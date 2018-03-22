EU asylum applications drop to pre-2015 levels

AP, BRUSSELS

The number of people applying for asylum in Europe has dropped to levels similar to those recorded before the wave of refugee arrivals in 2015, the EU’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Eurostat said about 650,000 people applied for asylum in the 28 EU nations for the first time last year — about half of the number of applicants in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people, mostly Syrians, arrived.

More than 102,000 were Syrians, 47,500 were Iraqis and 43,600 were Afghans.

Almost one-in-three people sought asylum in Germany last year. Twenty percent filed in Italy and 14 percent in France.

Few applied in Slovakia, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

About 1 million applications were still being considered by national authorities at the end of last year.

Also on Tuesday, Greek and international aid groups slammed a two-year deal between the EU and Turkey that has left thousands of migrants and refugees stranded in severely overcrowded camps on Greek islands.

The March 2016 deal aimed to halt the flow of tens of thousands of people from Turkey to nearby Greek islands, as they attempted to make their way to more prosperous European countries. It stipulated that those arriving after March 20, 2016, would be held on the islands and returned to Turkey unless they successfully applied for asylum in Greece.

The numbers of people arriving on Greek islands dropped dramatically after the agreement, but Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others described the deal as a failure by Europe to deal with the refugee issue adequately, saying it leaves people trapped in often hopeless situations.

“The [EU-Turkey] deal is a glaring example of Europe’s failure to design and implement a unified refugee and migration policy which would respect the human rights of those crossing its borders seeking asylum,” said Jenny Kavounidi, board member of the SolidarityNow aid group.

Rights groups have repeatedly complained of precarious security, poor health caused by overcrowding and increasing mental health problems due to the uncertainty faced by those in the camps, many of whom have been there for up to two years.