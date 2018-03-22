Russia threatens to ‘hit back’ at UK

AFP, TOKYO

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov yesterday threatened to retaliate against Britain for “anti-Russian measures,” with the two countries at loggerheads over the poisoning of a spy in England.

Speaking after a meeting with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, Lavrov said: “If the British government continues taking some anti-Russian measures, we will hit back under the principle of reciprocity.”

Lavrov urged the British government to “respond calmly” over the March 4 attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who remain in critical condition.

The UK said only Russia had the capability, motive and intent to be behind the attack, which used the nerve agent Novichok reportedly developed by the former Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed this as “nonsense.”

The UK reacted by expelling 23 Russian diplomats and their families — about 80 people in total — and has also cut off high-level contacts.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said London was “actively considering” other measures.

On Tuesday, the head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons watchdog said it would take two to three weeks to complete laboratory analysis of samples taken from the poisoning.

The affair has poisoned Russia’s already shaky relations with many Western countries.

The EU is to express its solidarity with Britain and leaders at a summit later this week and is expected to agree to “coordinate on the consequences” for Russia, a draft statement seen by reporters said.

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Tuesday said that Moscow’s suspected involvement shows Russia has “chosen to be a strategic competitor.”

However, US President Donald Trump skipped the issue when congratulating Putin on his re-election and proposed a summit in the “not-too-distant future.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced “outrage” over the attack in a call to May, her office said.

Skripal, 66, a former Russian officer who sold secrets to Britain and moved there in a 2010 spy swap, remains in a coma along with his 33-year-old daughter after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, England.