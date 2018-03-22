Bus crash in the Philippines kills 19, injures 21

AP and AFP, MANILA

A passenger bus careened off a winding, dirt road and fell into a ravine south of the Philippine capital, killing 19 people and injuring 21 others, police said yesterday.

The crash occurred on Tuesday night in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province as the bus struck a bridge railing before falling into a 15m ravine.

“The survivors said the driver lost control of the vehicle and that is why it fell,” regional police spokeswoman Imelda Tolentino told Agence France-Presse.

The bus driver was killed, police said.

Philippine Senator Grace Poe sent her sympathies to the families of the victims, while also expressing rage that such accidents are preventable.

She called for support of a Senate bill that would create a National Transportation Safety Board, and other steps such as inspections of public vehicles and strict licensing of drivers.