N Korea denies pressure

AFP, SEOUL

North Korea has broken its silence on the diplomatic thaw with Washington and Seoul, saying it is driving the “peace offensive” and rejecting suggestions that sanctions forced it to the negotiating table.

The commentary from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) came with a rapid rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula under way.

In order to prepare an inter-Korean summit scheduled for late next month, South Korea yesterday proposed holding high-level talks with the North next week to discuss details including the summit’s dates and agenda.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday said that a three-way summit could be possible, depending on the outcomes of the inter-Korean and US-North Korean summits.

However, as diplomats scurry to arrange the North-South talks — and a mooted face-to-face meet between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — the North’s silence had raised concerns over its intentions.

The KCNA commentary late on Tuesday did not directly mention the summits, but noted the “dramatic atmosphere for reconciliation” with the South and “a sign of change” with the US.

It said Pyongyang’s overtures came from a position of strength, not from weakness, even as it confronts intense international pressure as well as biting economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

“The dialogue peace offensive of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] is an expression of self-confidence as it has acquired everything it desires,” it said.

It also slammed hawks in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo for questioning the sincerity and motivation behind the North’s willingness to step back from the brink.

“It is really an expression of small-mindedness for the riff-raffs to spoil the atmosphere and say this or that even before the parties concerned are given a chance to study the inner thoughts of the other side and are seated at a negotiating table,” it said in typically colorful language.

Since floating the idea for a summit with the US, “the North has been carefully watching how the situation is developing, including the US-South Korea joint military drills, before making it public to the people,” said Kim Yong-hyun, a professor at Dongguk University in Seoul.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said the North also needs time to prepare its people for a drastic policy turnaround toward the US.

“The North won’t confirm the two summits until dates and venues are fixed and it needs to educate its people through party cells slowly for a policy U-turn,” Yang said.

Trump’s announcement earlier this month that he was willing to meet with Kim — after an invitation conveyed by envoys from the South — has triggered a flurry of diplomatic activity.

North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho met his counterpart from Sweden, which represents Washington’s interests in North Korea, in Stockholm over the weekend, with reports saying they discussed the release of three Americans detained in the North.

Two days of informal talks in Finland between delegates from the two Koreas and the US ended yesterday, with the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing the talks as constructive.

About 18 delegates, including Choe Kang-il, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea’s foreign ministry, and retired US ambassador to Seoul Kathleen Stephens took part in the “track 2” talks.