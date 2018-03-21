Agencies

JAPAN

Asylum seekers lose bid

The Tokyo District Court yesterday upheld a government ruling made five years ago that two Syrians’ bid for asylum was not admissible under international refugee law. “The world understands the Syrian situation — it’s getting worse. But the Japanese court hasn’t understood that at all,” one of the plaintiffs, Joude Youssef, told a news conference. Youssef said he planned to appeal the decision. The second asylum seeker was not at the news conference. It was not clear if the second plaintiff would appeal. Youssef had applied for asylum in 2012, after saying he was persecuted for organizing pro-democracy demonstrations. Tokyo rejected the claim a year later, saying he lacked proof of his involvement in protests in Syria. The second plaintiff had claimed asylum after refusing military service in Syria.

KOREAS

K-pop singers to visit North

About 160 K-pop singers are to visit Pyongyang from March 31 to April 3, the Ministry of Unification said in a statement yesterday, a reciprocal visit after North Korea sent performers to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. K-pop girl group Red Velvet and music industry veterans Cho Yong-pil and Lee Sun-hee will be among the group, the ministry said, after delegations from the North and South held talks on the performances at the truce border village of Panmunjom. The visitors are to hold two shows in Pyongyang: at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre and the Ryukyung Chung Ju Yung Gymnasium. Officials are to visit the North from tomorrow to Saturday to inspect the sites and ensure they can accommodate the singers, the ministry said.

CANADA

Missing Aussie’s body found

The body of a missing Australian woman has been found in a partially frozen lake at a ski resort almost four months after she disappeared. Alison Raspa, from Perth, was reported missing from the Alpha Lake area near Whistler on Nov. 23. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Whistler said they received a report on Friday evening from bystanders who had found what they believed to be human remains in the lake. “Whistler RCMP, Whistler Fire Rescue and the BC Coroners Service attended and confirmed found human remains at the north end of the partially frozen Alpha Lake,” it said. “The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it does not appear suspicious.” Raspa, 25, was last seen leaving a restaurant on the evening of Nov. 22 in the ski resort town about 5km from the lake. She had boarded a bus from near the restaurant, but later texted some friends to say she was lost, Nine News reported. Raspa’s family has been informed and the case referred to the coroner.

CAMBODIA

Briton jailed over party

Siem Reap provincial court yesterday suspended 10 months of a one-year jail term it handed to a British man found guilty of producing pornography in connection with a party in the town of Siem Reap, home to the ruins of Angkor Wat. Daniel Jones, who was tried on Thursday, was among 10 foreigners the police detained in a Jan. 25 raid on the event, called “Pub Crawl or Let’s Get Wet.” Authorities said the group danced provocatively at a pool party and posted pictures of themselves dancing on social media. Judge Um Chan Thol ordered Jones to serve just one month and 22 days of his one-year sentence, calling his act of producing pornography “unintentional.” The court had dropped charges against the other nine foreigners and deported them.