Japan possibly readying to hang 13 sarin attack cultists

Japan is believed to be preparing to execute as many as 13 members of a doomsday cult in what could become the country’s biggest round of hangings in the past decade.

Yesterday marked the 23rd anniversary of Aum Shinrikyo’s sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway, which killed 13 people and caused illness among thousands of others.

Some of the members of the cult were transferred to detention facilities outside of Tokyo last week, fueling local media speculation that their executions could be imminent.

Japan normally does not execute people until all accomplices’ cases have been finalized. That milestone was reached in January.

Japan executed 15 people throughout the course of 2008, the largest number to be sent to the gallows in a single year in recent history.

It was unclear whether the cult members would be put to death on the same day, but executions in Japan are routinely shrouded in secrecy until the final moments.

In previous cases, inmates have spent years on death row only to be informed of their impending execution hours before being led to the gallows. Families are sometimes informed only after the hanging has taken place.

Amnesty International argued that if the government proceeded with the Aum Shinrikyo executions over the next few months, it would be seen as a “cynical” attempt to get the news out of the way before the elevation of a new emperor next year and the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020.

“The mark of a civilized society is recognizing the rights of every individual, even those responsible for heinous crimes,” Amnesty International East Asia researcher Hiroka Shoji said. “The death penalty can never deliver justice, as it is the ultimate denial of human rights.”

Aum Shinrikyo was a violent cult that sought confrontation with the state as a prelude to the end of civilization.

On March 20, 1995, members used umbrellas with sharp tips to puncture bags filled with liquid sarin in five train carriages during Tokyo’s morning rush hour.

Thirteen members were sentenced to death for a range of Aum Shinrikyo-related crimes, including the subway attack.

Seven were transferred to a number of different detention facilities outside of Tokyo.

Ringleader Shoko Asahara, 63, who is also subject to a death sentence, has yet to be moved.

The Japan Society for Cult Prevention and Recovery (JSCPR) has written to the justice minister calling for everyone, but Asahara, to have their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

“Asahara was the brain and the other 12 were merely the limbs,” said Taro Takimoto, a JSCPR board member who was a victim of a sarin attack by Aum Shinrikyo.

Japan was recently challenged about the death penalty in a UN human rights forum. Several countries called for the punishment’s abolition, or at least for a moratorium on executions being carried out.

However, the Japanese government said sovereign countries should be allowed to make independent decisions.

“The majority of the Japanese people consider the death penalty to be unavoidable in the case of extremely heinous crimes and therefore Japan currently does not have any plans to establish a forum to discuss the death penalty system,” the government said in a formal reply.

Shizue Takahashi, 71, whose husband Kazumasa died in the subway attack, yesterday morning laid flowers at Kasumigaseki Station in central Tokyo.