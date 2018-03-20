UN report urges focus on ‘greener’ water policies

AFP, PARIS

Governments should focus on “greener” policies to improve the supply and quality of water as climate change and a growing global population threaten the water security of billions, the UN said yesterday.

In its World Water Development Report 2018, the UN calculated that an estimated 3.6 billion people — nearly half the global population — live in areas where water can be scarce at least one month per year.

This number could rise to 5.7 billion by 2050, the report said.

“If we do nothing, some 5 billion people will be living in areas with poor access to water by 2050,” UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay said at the presentation of the report in Brasilia.

“This report proposes solutions that are based on nature to manage water better. This is a major task all of us need to accomplish together responsibly so as to avoid water-related conflicts,” she said.

Global water use has increased by a factor of six over the past century “and continues to grow steadily at a rate of about 1 percent per year,” the report said.

Moreover, water use is expected to rise significantly due to population growth, economic development and changing consumption patterns, among other factors.

“The vast majority of the growing demand for water will occur in countries with developing or emerging economies,” the report said.

At the same time, the global water cycle was intensifying due to climate change, “with wetter regions generally becoming wetter and drier regions becoming even drier.”

So-called “gray” or manmade water infrastructure — such as reservoirs, irrigation canals and treatment plants — were no longer sufficient to meet these challenges, said the report’s editor-in-chief Richard Connor.

There is increasingly limited room to build more reservoirs because of silting, environmental concerns and restrictions, as well as the fact that in many developed countries the most cost-effective and viable sites had already been used, the UN said.

“In many cases, more ecosystem-friendly forms of water storage, such as natural wetlands, improvements in soil moisture and more efficient recharge of groundwater, could be more sustainable and cost-effective than traditional gray infrastructure such as dams,” it said.

“Nature plays a unique and fundamental role in regulating the different functions of the water cycle,” Connor said.

Nature-based solutions “can act as regulator, cleaner and water supplier,” he said.

The report said that “green” solutions were already showing great potential. New York, for example, has protected the three largest watersheds that supply water to the city since the late 1990s through forest preservation programs and paying farmers to take on environmentally friendly practices.

“Disposing of the largest unfiltered water supply in the US, the city now saves more than US$300 million yearly on water sea treatment and maintenance costs,” the UN said.

Another example was China’s “Sponge City” project to improve water availability.

By 2020, China plans to build 16 pilot projects across the country with the aim of recycling 70 percent of rainwater through greater soil permeation, retention and storage, water purification and the restoration of adjacent wetlands.

“These solutions are cost-effective” and not more expensive than traditional systems, Connor said.

The UN cited estimates that agricultural production could be increased by about 20 percent worldwide if “greener” water management practices were used.