PHILIPPINES

Seven die in plane crash

At least seven people were killed when a small plane crashed into house while trying to take off just outside Manila yesterday, police and aviation officials said. The twin-engine aircraft crashed into a house just after taking off in Plaridel, killing all five of those aboard as well as at least two people on the ground, Plaridel Police Superintendent Julio Lizardo said, adding that the death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house. Officials declined to say what might have caused the Piper PA-23 Apache, which was operated by a local charter company, to crash.

AFGHANISTAN

Bomber kills two in Kabul

A suicide attacker ignited a bomb-laden vehicle in Kabul yesterday, killing at least two civilians and wounding several others, an Afghan official said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack as the group comes under growing pressure to take up the Afghan government’s offer of peace talks. “Around 9:10am this morning a suicide car bomb exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul,” Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Najib Danish said. Two civilians were killed and three others were wounded in the attack, Danish said. The blast happened at a time when many people would have been driving to work. Ministry deputy spokesman spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber was heading towards international security company G4S, but “detonated himself before reaching the target.”

VIETNAM

Former PM dies at 85

Former Vietnamese prime minister Phan van Khai, who helped strengthen ties with the US and drive market reforms that ignited the communist country’s economy, died yesterday at the age of 85, the government said. A Soviet-trained economist from southern Vietnam, Khai was in office for nine years starting in 1997, a period of reform that saw Vietnam transform into one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies. Khai also made history as the country’s first post-war leader to visit Washington in 2005, a landmark trip that helped cement ties between the former war-time foes.

CHINA

Social credit expanded

The government said it is to begin applying its social credit system to flights and trains, and stop people who have committed misdeeds from taking such transport for up to a year. People who would be put on the restricted lists include those found to have spread false information about terrorism or caused trouble on flights, as well as those who have used expired tickets or smoked on trains, the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission said on its Web site on Friday. Those found to have committed financial wrongdoings, such as employers who have failed to pay social insurance or people who have failed to pay fines, would also face these restrictions, it said in two statements dated March 2.

JAPAN

Hello Kitty debuts on trains

Hello Kitty has already found its way onto buses and aircraft — and is now set to make its debut on Japan’s iconic bullet train. West Japan Railway is to launch “Hello Kitty Shinkansen” services on its bullet-train line connecting Osaka and Fukuoka later this year, the company said this week. The interior of one train car is to be filled with Hello Kitty decorations, it said, adding: “It will be decorated snappily and adorably.”