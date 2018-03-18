FEATURE: Mini-cars drive away children’s fears of surgery in northern French hospital

AFP, VALENCIENNES, France

Wearing a big grin, Marame clambered into the small electric sports car and drove off — to the operating theater. The five-year-old girl was a patient at the public hospital in the northern French city of Valenciennes, which has begun using toys rather than drugs to alleviate children’s fears of surgery.

The new scheme for youngsters aged 18 months to eight years is based on similar programs in the US and Australia.

The playful approach, implemented in December last year, has wiped out the need for anti-anxiety medication often administered before an operation, the hospital said.

“It allows [children] to arrive in the operating theater in a fun manner and avoids the stress associated with the context,” anaesthetist Fanny Defrancq told reporters.

Sat on a hospital bed, Marame looked worried ahead of her surgery to remove a metal pin inserted into her arm after she broke her elbow.

However, a nurse came in and led her to three small vehicles parked in the corridor.

“Which one do you prefer?” the nurse asked Marame, dressed in a blue hospital gown and with a white cap covering her hair.

After carefully inspecting the models and testing out their horns, the little girl got behind the wheel of a black racing car and cruised off under the envious glances of other young patients.

A remote control in hand, a medical staff member steered Marame down hallways and around corners all the way to the operating theater.

“She doesn’t even take any notice of me,” said her bemused mother, Hassiba Mazouzi, after giving her a last hug.

“Last time [she went into surgery] I cried,” Mazouzi said. “But now ... she went without crying, without any problem. So frankly, I’m happy too.”

Doctor Nabil El Beki, who heads the emergency unit in Valenciennes, said the program is not a “game.”

A study is under way to “scientifically assess” the benefits of the project, he said.

“We know that anxiolytic drugs reduce anxiety, but they also intensify the anaesthetic and delay the waking-up process. Avoiding them is better for the recovery,” he added.

Julie Dupuis, whose 18-month-old son, Issa, needed testicle surgery, also hailed the hospital’s novel scheme.

“He’s like at home, he’s playing and it’s nice to see him like that,” she told reporters. “It’s reassuring for me too. I feel less stressed about his going into the surgery.”

Other clinics in France are also experimenting with ways of avoiding pre-surgery medication for children.

A hospital in the western city of Rennes has developed an app called “You’re the Hero” for children aged three to 10.

The young patients search for hidden objects in a virtual room while they are being taken to the operating theater on a stretcher.

The distraction method has seen a major drop in children’s anxiety and led to an 80 percent decrease in the use of medication, the Rennes hospital said.

“Children’s self-evaluation with emoticons showed that anxiety curves were very low and stable,” anaesthetist Severine Delahaye said.