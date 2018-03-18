Europe pens new Iran sanctions to appease Trump

Reuters, BRUSSELS and PARIS

Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria’s war, according to a confidential document, in a bid to persuade Washington to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

The joint paper, seen by Reuters, was sent to EU capitals on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said, to sound out support for such sanctions as they would need the support of all 28 EU member governments.

The proposal is part of an EU strategy to save the accord signed by world powers that curbs Tehran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons, namely by showing US President Donald Trump that there are other ways to counter Iranian power abroad.

Trump on Jan. 12 delivered an ultimatum to the European signatories.

It said they must agree to “fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal” — which was sealed under his predecessor, Barack Obama — or he would refuse to extend US sanctions relief on Iran.

US sanctions are to resume unless Trump issues fresh “waivers” to suspend them on May 12.

“We will therefore be circulating in the coming days a list of persons and entities that we believe should be targeted in view of their publicly demonstrated roles,” the document said, referring to Iranian ballistic missile tests and Tehran’s role in backing Syria’s government in the seven-year-old civil war.

The steps would go beyond what a US Department of State cable seen by Reuters last month outlined as a path to satisfy Trump: simply committing to improving the nuclear deal.

It also reflects frustration with Tehran.

“We’re getting irritated. We’ve been talking to them for 18 months and have had no progress on these issues,” a European diplomat said.

EU foreign ministers would discuss the proposal at a closed-door meeting tomorrow in Brussels, diplomats said.

Analysts have said the nuclear agreement, touted at the time as a breakthrough reducing the risk of a devastating wider war in the Middle East, could collapse if Washington pulls out.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday struck a defiant note toward Washington.

“If the United States makes the mistake of pulling out of the JCPOA, it will definitely be a painful mistake for the Americans,” Iranian state television quoted Zarif as saying.

The JCPOA is the formal name of the nuclear deal.

Zarif did not refer to the possibility of new EU sanctions.

“In case some European countries are following steps to put non-nuclear sanctions against Iran in order to please the American president, they will be making a big mistake and they will see the direct result of that on the nuclear deal,” Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araqchi said, according to state media.

“It’s better that European countries continue their current action to persuade America to keep its promises in the nuclear deal and for that country to effectively execute the deal in all its parts with goodwill and in a productive atmosphere,” he said.

The commission overseeing the nuclear accord on Friday said in Vienna that Iran was meeting its obligations under the deal.

The joint document by Britain, France and Germany said they were engaged in “intensive talks with the Trump administration to “achieve a clear and lasting reaffirmation of US support for the [nuclear] agreement beyond May 12.”