Kremlin furious as UK blames Putin

AFP, MOSCOW

Britain on Friday provoked Russia’s wrath by directly implicating Russian President Vladimir Putin in the poisoning attack on a former double agent, with the Kremlin saying the claims were “shocking and unforgivable.”

The war of words between Moscow and London over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy escalated as British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson said his government’s “quarrel” was with Putin rather than the Russian people.

“We think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe, for the first time since the Second World War,” Johnson said in London.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying that Johnson’s claims violated all rules of diplomatic protocol.

Linking Putin to the attack on Sergei Skripal, who moved to Britain in a 2010 spy swap, “is nothing but shocking and unforgivable behavior from the point of view of diplomacy,” Peskov told Russian news agencies.

The crisis has unraveled in the thick of Russia’s presidential campaign, with Putin expected to win a fourth Kremlin term today.

In a rare joint statement, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and the US on Thursday condemned the attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia — both in a critical, but stable condition in hospital — as an “assault on UK sovereignty.”

They said there is “no plausible alternative explanation” for the use of the Soviet-designed nerve agent other than Russian responsibility.

British police officer Nick Bailey, who initially attended to the Skripals, was also in hospital in a critical state, though conscious, but his health has improved and he is now in a stable condition, the British health service said Friday.

Russian Ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko told Channel 4 television that Britain’s response to the attack was a “gross provocation.”

He branded the British investigation “untransparent and secret,” adding that there was “no proof” that Skripal was gravely ill.

The Kremlin has vehemently denied it had a hand in the poisoning of its former spy in Salisbury, England, on March 4.

London’s key allies have closed ranks against Putin after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level contacts, among other measures.

Moscow yesterday retaliated by expelling 23 British diplomats.

Russia said it was also shutting down the activities of the British Council, which fosters cultural links between the two countries, and withdrawing an agreement for Britain to operate a consulate-general in St Petersburg.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the diplomats one week to leave the country.

It said Moscow’s measures were a response to what it called Britain’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which reports to Putin, opened a probe into the “attempted premeditated murder” of Skripal’s daughter, a Russian national, which it said had been “carried out in a way that was dangerous to the public.”

Putin has barely weighed in on the row, telling a BBC reporter this week: “Sort things out from your side and then we will discuss this with you.”

Russia has said it had no motive to target Skripal with what Britain says was a highly potent Soviet-designed nerve agent called Novichok.