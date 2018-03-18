Thousands flee eastern Ghouta as air raids kill scores

AFP, ADRA, Syria

Syrian civilians in the last rebel-held pockets of besieged eastern Ghouta were urged to flee as Russia-backed Syrian Army forces stormed into the beleaguered area near Damascus, with intense airstrikes killing dozens and causing thousands more to evacuate.

The latest deaths on Friday brought the death toll for the nearly month-old offensive to more than 1,360, with world powers still unable to stop one of the devastating conflict’s worst crises.

The Syrian army in a message broadcast on state television urged all residents to use “corridors” it had established to leave the enclave, saying it had recaptured 70 percent of rebel territory.

Syria’s war enters its eighth year with another deadly assault also unfolding in the north, where Turkish-led forces pressed an operation to seize the Kurdish-majority region of Afrin.

The operation has sent thousands onto the roads, with bombing of Afrin City on Friday killing 43 civilians, a third of them killed in a deadly strike on a hospital.

On the edge of Ghouta, a sprawling semirural area within mortar range of central Damascus, more than 2,400 civilians streamed out of destroyed towns, carrying scant belongings in bags and bundles.

Crowds on Friday crammed into a government center on the edge of eastern Ghouta, unsure what the next step would be after walking straight into the arms of the forces that have relentlessly pounded their homes for weeks.

“We were afraid of leaving — they had told us the army would arrest us,” said 35-year-old Abu Khaled, who used to run a fashion store in Ghouta. “We reached the army and didn’t find that, but now we’re basically living in a camp.”

Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari said that 40,000 people fled Ghouta on Thursday and the sudden exodus appeared to have caught the government flat-footed.

Long lines formed outside public bathrooms and displaced families complained of lack of access to water or mattresses.

The ground offensive pressed by Syrian troops and allied militia has splintered eastern Ghouta into three pockets, each held by a different faction.

Those three Muslim militant groups on Friday said that they would be willing to negotiate directly with Russia on a ceasefire for Ghouta, but did not mention talks with the Syrian government.

Their statement came hours after UN and Arab League Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said talks were ongoing between Russia and one of the groups, Jaish al-Islam, adding that the negotiations track had already produced six days of calm for Ghouta’s largest town of Douma.

Douma has also seen deliveries of food, and hundreds of civilians have been bussed out as part of medical evacuations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least 96 civilians were killed in Russian and Syrian Air Force airstrikes on the southwestern Ghouta pocket on Friday.

The group determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used, it said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday denied its jets were taking part in the Ghouta operation, calling the group’s report “fake,” news agencies reported.

The heaviest of Friday’s raids were on Kafr Batna, where at least 70 civilians died and where the group said incendiary weapons were used.

A reporter in the town contributing to Agence France-Presse saw eight charred bodies in the streets and said wounded people were left in the roads as rescue centers had been put out of service by bombing.