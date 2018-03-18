Cambodia and China armies hold drills

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Cambodia and China yesterday started military exercises focused on counterterrorism and rescue operations, highlighting the strong ties between the two countries amid strained relations between Cambodia and the US.

Major General Zhang Jian, commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, and Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Pol Saroeun opened the “Dragon Gold 2018” exercise west of Phnom Penh.

Pol Saroeun said the exercise, which involves 280 Cambodian and 216 Chinese soldiers, aims to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and strengthen the “traditional relationship and trust politically between the two countries.”

China is Cambodia’s largest foreign investor and has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in the country.

Pol Saroeun said that Cambodia has benefited from China, which tops foreign investments and foreign tourist arrivals in the country.

“The support in spirit, equipment and finance from the great friend China in great numbers have made Cambodia progress rapidly,” he said.

China held its first joint naval drill with Cambodia in 2016 and Phnom Penh suspended joint military exercises with the US indefinitely last year, saying it was too busy holding elections.

The exercise comes ahead of a general election planned for July that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with backing from China, looks set to win easily after the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was last November dissolved by the Cambodian Supreme Court at his government’s request.

The opposition ban prompted the US, EU and others to condemn a crackdown by Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on critics, including opposition lawmakers and some independent media.

Hun Sen has accused the US of supporting the CNRP and of staging a “color revolution” to overthrow his government.

Washington has dismissed the accusations of US backing for an alleged plot by former opposition leader and CNRP president Kem Sokha, who faces treason charges, which he has said were intended to stop him contesting the election.

Hun Sen often reminds Cambodians about devastating US bombing that began in the late 1960s and a coup by a US-backed former Cambodian prime minister Lon Nol 1970. Shortly afterwards, US troops invaded from Vietnam and war engulfed the country, leading to the takeover by the genocidal Khmer Rouge in 1975.

However, public opinion toward the US is generally favorable. A 2016 survey showed that 85 percent of Cambodians held a positive view of the US’ influence on the region.