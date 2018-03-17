Agencies

BRAZIL

Sao Paulo zoo reopens

Officials have reopened Sao Paulo’s zoo and botanical gardens after a monkey was killed by the yellow fever virus. The Sao Paulo secretariat for the environment said the virus that killed a monkey was an isolated case and the transmission risk was low. The virus has not been detected in the area occupied by the two parks. Both have been closed since Jan. 23 and were reopened on Thursday. A total of 29 other parks in the city of Sao Paulo remain closed as a preventive measure. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said that 900 cases of yellow fever had been reported nationwide since July last year and 300 people had died from the disease.

SPAIN

Clashes over vendor’s death

Street clashes erupted on Thursday night in central Madrid over the death of a 35-year-old African vendor, who witnesses said died trying to escape from police cracking down on illegal street sales. Hundreds of protesters burned plastic trash bins, blocking narrow streets in the Lavapies neighborhood of the Spanish capital. A reporter saw protesters throw stones at dozens of riot police officers. Rioters also set fire to the facade of a bank and broke glass partitions at a bus stop. Madrid’s emergency service said 16 police officers and four civilians were treated for minor injuries. News agency Europa Press quoted police as saying the vendor died of cardiorespiratory arrest while running from officers. “I regret very much the death of a citizen in Lavapies,” Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena tweeted, adding that the municipal government would “investigate thoroughly what happened and act accordingly.” One resident, who gave his name only as Marcos, said that earlier in the day he saw police officers on foot and on motorbikes pursuing a group of African street vendors. He said the chase began in Puerta del Sol square and headed toward the Lavapies neighborhood.

UNITED STATES

Patient killed in crash

Authorities said an out-of-control ambulance ran off a road and crashed in Ohio, killing a patient and injuring the driver and an emergency medical service attendant. Ohio Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon just outside Vermilion. Patrol Lieutenant Brett Gockstetter said the driver might have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the vehicle. Gockstetter said the patient’s wife was following the ambulance and saw the crash. No other vehicles were involved. Authorities said the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, but the attendant was seriously injured.

UNITED STATES

Compromised lobbyist quits

An Iowa statehouse lobbyist has resigned from her job days after a video was released that showed her kissing a state senator, a newspaper reported. Iowa League of Cities executive director Alan Kemp on Thursday confirmed the resignation of Lindsey McCune to the Des Moines Register, but he declined to give more information. The league promotes policy in the statehouse on behalf of cities. The Web site Iowa Starting Line on Monday published video that showed McCune kissing Iowa Senator Bill Dix at a Des Moines bar. The married Republican resigned from office hours later. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced that a special election would be held on April 10 to fill Dix’s seat.