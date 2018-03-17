Trump set to oust national security adviser McMaster

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump has decided to sack national security adviser Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of high-profile White House departures, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him, as well as to have a successor ready.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that there were no changes at the US National Security Council (NSC), a response that avoided the issue of whether any were being planned.

“Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster — contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

The Post said that some in the White House were hesitant to remove McMaster until he had “a promotion to four-star rank or other comfortable landing spot.”

While Trump reportedly wants to avoid humiliating McMaster, that did not appear to have been a particularly high priority when he removed former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson two days ago, a move he announced on Twitter.

A top aide said Tillerson did not speak to the president before his firing was announced and was not given a reason for his dismissal.

Tillerson’s sacking came less than two weeks after Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn quit in protest against the president’s decision to levy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The previous year saw the departure of Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn — who lasted just 22 days in his post — as well as chief strategist Steve Bannon, who made it seven months, and Reince Priebus, who stayed in his job for less than six months.

Speculation is rife over who will be the next official to go.

Candidates include US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who struggled in two recent TV interviews, and US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who controversially spent more than US$30,000 on a dining room set, the Post said.