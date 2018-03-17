Hong Kong mulls Chinese anthem disrespect law

AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong yesterday announced plans to punish anyone who disrespects the Chinese national anthem with up to three years’ imprisonment, as Beijing increases pressure on the semi-autonomous territory to fall into line.

Hong Kong has been preparing to introduce the controversial law since China fine-tuned legislation last year on the proper way and place to sing the anthem, tightening rules that already bar people from performing it at parties, weddings and funerals.

Changes to China’s criminal law in November last year increased the punishment for disrespecting the song from a jail term of 15 days to three years in “serious” cases.

Defiant Hong Kong soccer fans have booed the anthem at matches for years as concerns grow that Hong Kong’s liberties are under threat.

Fans have also previously turned their backs and displayed Hong Kong independence banners during matches, as some activists have called for the territory to split from the mainland, a notion that infuriates Beijing.

The territory is expected to enact a local version of the mainland’s anthem law after China in November inserted the legislation into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

The proposal, submitted yesterday by the territory’s government to the Hong Kong Legislative Council for “advice,” mirrors Beijing’s penalty of prison time along with a fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,376).

Critics have said this is further evidence of a clampdown on the territory’s freedom of expression, after a raft of jailings of democracy activists and the disqualification of rebel lawmakers from the council.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo (毛孟靜) described the push as a “psychological weapon to dare [the crowds] to boo the national anthem” and to make residents “feel more Chinese rather than being [from] Hong Kong.”

The fine and three-year jail term could apply to anyone who alters the lyrics of the anthem or is judged to insult it, the proposal said.

The territory’s leader “shall prescribe the occasions where the national anthem must be performed and sung,” it said.

Primary and secondary schools would also be required to teach students to sing the anthem and to “understand the history and spirit” of the song.

The law, which is expected to pass, would only need a simple majority in the council, which is weighted toward the pro-Beijing establishment.

Lawmakers are to meet to discuss the proposal on Friday next week.