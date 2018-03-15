Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Envoy rapped over tweets

A top diplomat in Washington was reportedly censured yesterday over social media posts expressing fears “we will all die” if US President Donald Trump is re-elected. Caroline Beresford, the No. 2 diplomat in the US, tweeted “get your shit together” discussing a Democratic ticket of US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren against Trump in the 2020 election. “Please get your shit together or we will all die,” she tweeted, since deleted, later adding: “They’ve learned nothing.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told stuff.co.nz it “does not in any way endorse the content or tone of the tweets” and that Beresford’s tweets were prompting “appropriate action.”

SINGAPORE

Firms probed over N Korea

The government yesterday said it was investigating two local companies accused of supplying luxury goods to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions. Citing a leaked draft of a UN report, the BBC earlier this week said the two firms were OCN and T-Specialist, sister companies that share the same director. “The Singapore authorities are aware of these cases and we are in correspondence with the UN Panel on them,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “However, we are unable to provide additional details as investigations are ongoing.” OCN and T-Specialist could not be immediately reached for comment, neither could lawyer Edmond Pereira, who local media reported was representing the firms.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Quake death toll rises to 125

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary yesterday said that an earthquake last month killed at least 125 people and forced another 35,000 from their homes. It said that major relief efforts are under way in the central region where the magnitude 7.5 quake struck on Feb. 26. The official death toll rose from 55 last week and police said it could rise further. The region is remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries have been slow to filter out. Strong aftershocks have continued to rattle the area.

UNITED STATES

Dog dies in overhead bin

A dog died on a United Airlines plane after a flight attendant ordered its owner to put the animal in the plane’s overhead bin. United on Tuesday said that it took full responsibility for the incident on the Monday night flight from Houston to New York. The dog was in a small pet carrier designed to fit under an airline seat. Passengers reported that they heard barking during the flight and did not know that the dog had died until the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport. United spokesman Charles Hobart said the airline is investigating the incident and talking to the flight attendant, whom he declined to identify.

UNITED STATES

VA chief may be replaced

President Donald Trump is considering putting Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in charge of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), replacing David Shulkin as he faces criticism within his department. Two people familiar with Trump’s thinking said the president has floated the notion of moving Perry to the VA. One official said Trump raised the idea with Perry on Monday, but did not offer him the job. The VA inspector general is looking into a complaint by a member of Shulkin’s security detail. Two people familiar with the allegation said that the person was asked to accompany Shulkin to a Home Depot and carry furniture into his home.