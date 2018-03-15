Democrat claims Pennsylvania win

AP, MT LEBANON, Pennsylvania

A razor’s edge separated US Democrat Conor Lamb and US Republican Rick Saccone early yesterday in their closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, where a surprisingly strong bid by first-time candidate Lamb severely tested US President Donald Trump’s sway in a Republican stronghold.

Lamb claimed victory before exuberant supporters after midnight, although many absentee ballots were still to be counted in the contest that has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party’s House and Senate majorities are at risk.

Lamb, a Marine veteran, told his crowd that voters had directed him to “do your job” in Washington.

“Mission accepted,” he said.

Earlier, Saccone told his own supporters; “It’s not over yet, we’re going to fight all the way, all the way to the end, we’ll never give up.”

Regardless of the outcome — and a recount is possible — Lamb’s showing in a district Trump won by 20 points in the presidential race was sure to stoke anxiety among Republicans nationwide and renewed enthusiasm among Democrats.

After midnight with all precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Saccone by fewer than 600 votes. More than 1,000 absentee ballots were still being tabulated as the count carried into yesterday.

The stakes in the high-profile special election were more political than practical.

The ultimate winner is to face re-election in just eight months and the congressional district as currently shaped would likely vanish next year.

However, Trump and his chief allies invested tremendous time and resources in keeping the seat in Republican hands.

The White House had scrambled to rally voters behind Saccone, who cast himself as the president’s “wingman,” but he struggled at times to connect with the blue-collar coalition that fueled Trump’s victory.

In a race this close, either candidate’s supporters can ask for a recount.

However, there are stiff requirements, including requiring three voters in the same precinct who can attest that error or fraud was committed.

Lamb, a 33-year old Marine veteran and former federal prosecutor, downplayed his opposition to Trump on Tuesday and insisted instead that the race hinged on local issues.

“This didn’t have much to do with President Trump,” Lamb said after casting his vote in Pittsburgh.

Because of a state court decision redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries, the winner will have to start campaigning for re-election almost immediately in a different district. Still, the election has far greater political consequences as each party prepares for the November midterm elections.

For the White House and its Republican allies, a loss would represent both a profound embarrassment and a major cause for concern in the broader push to defend majorities in the US House and Senate.

Trump has campaigned in the district twice and sent several tweets on Saccone’s behalf. Other recent visitors include the vice president, the president’s eldest son, the president’s daughter and the president’s chief counselor. Outside groups aligned with Republicans have also poured millions of dollars into the contest.