May expels 23 Russian diplomats

AFP, LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday expelled 23 diplomats and suspended high-level contacts with Russia, including for the World Cup, saying her government found Moscow “culpable” of a nerve agent attack on a former spy.

May said she would be pushing for a “robust international response” when the UN Security Council meets later yesterday in New York City to discuss the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement and its London embassy warned that May’s response was “totally unacceptable and shortsighted.”

May told parliament that Russia had failed to respond to her demand for an explanation on how a Soviet-designed chemical, Novichok, was used in Salisbury, England.

“There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter,” she said. “This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.”

In measures drawn up at a meeting of her national security council earlier in the day, May announced that 23 Russian diplomats believed to be undeclared intelligence officers must leave Britain in a week.

She suspended all planned high-level contacts, which includes revoking an invitation for Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov to visit, but said she did not want to break off relations entirely.

May also confirmed that neither members of the royal family or ministers would attend the World Cup in Russia later this year.

She also outlined fresh measures against people travelling to or living in Britain who were responsible for violations of human rights or planned “hostile activities.”

NATO allies, including the US, have expressed their support for Britain following the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.

EU Council President Donald Tusk indicated that the issue would be on the agenda of next week’s EU summit in Brussels.

May on Monday had given Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain whether it was directly responsible or “lost control” of the nerve agent, but said it has responded with “sarcasm, contempt and defiance.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said again yesterday that it had “nothing to do with the accident in Britain,” but warned it would not accept the “language of ultimatums.”

Lavrov has said the Kremlin is ready to cooperate with Britain, but complained that its request for samples of the nerve agent had been rejected.

Moscow has also warned that it would take retaliatory measures.

May yesterday blamed Putin for a deterioration of relations between Moscow and London, saying it was “tragic that President Putin has chosen to act in this way.”

The Russian embassy said the British government was responsible.

In a joint statement by its 29 member states, the NATO alliance said the attack was a “clear breach of international norms and agreements.”