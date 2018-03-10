HK opposition hopes by-election draws protest votes

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp is seeking to regain lost turf in crucial legislative by-elections tomorrow that it hopes will draw protest votes against perceived political screening and creeping control from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rulers in Beijing.

The opposition in the former British colony has lost the power to block most bills in the Legislative Council since six lawmakers, elected by more than 180,000 votes in 2016, were ousted, and activists fear the council will become a rubber-stamp parliament, if the seats are not recaptured.

Four of the ejected lawmakers were pro-democracy and two were pro-independence — a red line for Beijing.

Fifteen candidates are running for four of those seats with the results difficult to predict: The streets are mostly quiet, there are few election banners, even fewer televised debates and no comprehensive popularity polls.

“The mood is subdued... Many people feel helpless and think things cannot be changed and the central government will eventually take control over Hong Kong, but that’s why we need to come out now to demand changes, before it is too late,” said 20-year-old student Peter Lee, who attended a pro-democracy rally of a few hundred people.

His preferred candidate, student activist Agnes Chow, 21, has already been disqualified because she supports Hong Kong’s right to self-determination, which China sees as a front for outright independence.

Chow and her party, Demosisto, say they are not advocating independence, but are instead demanding a referendum on Hong Kong’s future, which would include independence, among other options.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework that guarantees it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including limited democracy.

However, massive street protests in 2014 failed to ensure universal suffrage, with Beijing vetting candidates for the territory’s leader chosen by a small electoral group stacked with pro-Beijing elite.

While city-wide elections that fill up half the 70-seat legislature once every four years are seen as the most open, international confidence in Hong Kong’s electoral freedom was shaken after candidates and elected lawmakers were ousted.

The EU in January criticized a government decision to bar Chow from running, while former British foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind, who represented London in meetings with Beijing in the two years leading up to the 1997 handover, has called the disqualifications “unacceptable.”

“They reinforce the concern, that has already been expressed, that there might be a strategy to diminish Hong Kong’s autonomy in a step-by-step process over the years,” he wrote in a foreword to a report published by British non-government organization Hong Kong Watch on Thursday.

Among the 15 candidates is ousted lawmaker Edward Yiu, a 53-year-old surveyor and former professor who emerged as an unlikely politician after the 2014 protests.

After working as a legislator for nearly a year, a Hong Kong court in July last year, citing a Beijing interpretation, ruled Yiu’s oath of office invalid because he had added a few phrases, including a vow to fight for universal suffrage.

“This election is a vote of no confidence against the disqualifications and against authoritarianism,” Yiu said.