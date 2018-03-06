US journalists say China detained families

AFP, BEIJING

When US journalist Gulchehra Hoja and her colleagues first began exposing a secretive network of re-education centers in China’s far west, they never imagined that their families might one day end up in one.

However, when calls to relatives went unanswered, they realized that something had gone terribly wrong in Xinjiang, home to China’s Uighur Muslim minority.

“It was like a bomb going off in my head,” said Hoja, a reporter at the US government-funded Radio Free Asia (RFA) news service, describing how she felt when she learned that as many as 20 of her relatives had disappeared.

She and her colleagues fear Chinese authorities snatched their family members as punishment for their reports on the mass detention of Uighurs in “political re-education centers” across Xinjiang.

The authorities are “using my brother as a kind of hostage to pressure me to quit,” RFA reporter Mamatjan Juma said, adding that he believes two of his brothers have been detained since May last year.

Chinese authorities have in recent months cracked down on Xinjiang’s 10 million Uighurs, placing draconian restrictions on their daily lives in the name of combating terror.

Hoja is one of six Uighur reporters whose families are believed to have been detained by Chinese authorities, RFA spokesman Rohit Mahajan said, adding that the company has discussed the cases with the US Department of State and members of the US Congress.

“We urge the Chinese government to provide information about the health of the missing relatives and to return them safely to their homes post-haste,” RFA president Libby Liu said in a statement.

US embassy Beijing spokeswoman Jinnie Lee said that Washington is “concerned” by the detentions and “deeply troubled by reports of an ongoing and deepening crackdown on Uighurs and other Muslims in China.”

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.

Some of the reporters have waited nearly a year for movement on the cases, but decided to make their stories public after seeing no progress.

RFA’s Uighur service was launched in December 1998 to broadcast Uighur-language news into China, part of the company’s mandate to provide news to Asian nations “whose governments prohibit access to a free press.”

The journalists began reporting about the mass disappearances late last spring.

People of all ages were being swept up by the police, often for seemingly trivial offenses related to religion, from sending Ramadan greetings to friends on social media to growing a “strange” beard.

By following official social media accounts and calling local police, the reporters learned that tens of thousands were being sent to detention centers for months at a time and subjected to intense political indoctrination.

Chinese authorities have long linked their crackdown on Uighur Muslims to international counterterrorism efforts, saying that separatists are bent on joining foreign extremists like al-Qaeda.

Uighurs have been tied to mass stabbings and bombings that have left dozens dead in recent years across China. Riots and clashes with the government have killed hundreds more.

Chinese authorities have denied that the detention centers exist, but regulations aimed at curbing religious extremism adopted in March last year by Xinjiang’s government clearly call for authorities to step up the use of political re-education.