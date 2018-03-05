Agencies

CHINA

Digital ID urged to boost trade

Tencent Holdings chairman Ma Huateng (馬化騰) called on the government to introduce an ID system that would link multiple sets of travel documents with a mobile phone as part of a plan to boost regional trade between Hong Kong and the rest of the nation. China’s second-richest man told a news conference in Beijing that new technology systems and laws could let Hong Kong residents make electronic payments and cross the border more easily. “It’s still very complicated and we’d need to make it work with the customs systems, but from a technology point of view we could do it,” Ma said. “We have been talking to the chief executive in Hong Kong for quite some time about a number of these issues, including the electronic ID.”

INDIA

Modi’s party beats Marxists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party ended 25 years of uninterrupted communist party rule in the northeastern state of Tripura and consolidated its position in two other states in key provincial elections. Saturday’s impressive win is expected to boost the prospects of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when it seeks a second term in national elections next year. As his supporters beat drums and danced with joy, Modi tweeted that the people were reposing their faith in the positive and development-oriented agenda of his party. With results announced for all 59 seats in Tripura’s state legislature, the BJP had won a big majority to form a government on its own in the state, replacing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It also looked like it could win a majority with support from other groups in Meghalaya and Nagaland states.

BANGLADESH

Secular writer survives attack

Investigators yesterday said a young man accused of stabbing a celebrated secular writer at a seminar had targeted him as “an enemy of Islam.” Zafar Iqbal, a longstanding champion of free speech and secularism, remains in stable condition in a hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds to his head. Police detained 21-year-old Faizul Hasan, a former Islamic seminary student, and were investigating any ties to radical groups. Colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmed from the Rapid Action Battalion police unit said Hasan told investigators that it was “his duty as a Muslim to resist those who work against Islam.”

MALAYSIA

MH370 search nearing end

The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 by a US company is likely to end in June, an official said, as families of passengers marked the fourth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance with renewed hope that the world’s biggest aviation mystery would be solved. Ocean Infinity started the search on Jan. 22 and has 90 search days to look for the plane. The 90-day term would spread over a few months because the search vessel has to refuel in Australia and bad weather could be a factor, civil aviation chief Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said on Saturday, adding that the search is going smoothly and is expected to end by mid-June. “The whole world, including the next of kin, have [renewed] hope of finding the plane for closure,” he told reporters at a remembrance event at a shopping mall near Kuala Lumpur. “For the aviation world, we want to know what exactly happened to the plane.”

UNITED STATES

‘Get Out’ wins at Spirit

Jordan Peele’s satirical horror flick Get Out triumphed on Saturday at the Spirit Awards — the latest in a string of honors the film has picked up. The film — a dark send-up of the African American experience and of suburban white guilt over racial inequality — won Peele the best film and best director awards. The Film Independent Spirit Awards are seen as a strong indicator of movies that could strike Oscars gold. The last four Spirit winners for best film have won best picture at the Oscars. Frances McDormand won best actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Allison Janney won best supporting actress award for I, Tonya, Sam Rockwell won best supporting actor and Timothee Chalamet won best actor.