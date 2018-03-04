Man arrested for parents’ campus shooting deaths

AFP, CHICAGO

A university student who is accused of fatally shooting his parents on his school campus in the US state of Michigan was arrested without incident after an hours-long manhunt, officials said early yesterday.

The episode had on Friday morning put the Central Michigan University campus on lockdown, trapping students in classrooms and dormitories until mid-afternoon, while police conducted an expansive search for the 19-year-old suspected gunman.

James Eric Davis was turned in by “an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight,” university officials said.

Officers arrested him without incident.

The suspect is accused of killing his father, a police officer and his mother in a shooting inside a dormitory building in what a university police spokesman described as a “family-type domestic issue.”

There were no other casualties.

The college campus in the city of Mount Pleasant was on lockdown hours after the 8:30am shooting, as federal, state and local law enforcement searched for Davis using helicopters and police dogs.

Heavily armed officers fanned out throughout the city, and residents and students were asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

University officials at 3pm announced that students were finally being escorted out of buildings by police.

Davis, who was a resident of nearby Illinois, but attending college in Michigan, was known to law enforcement.

Police took him to a hospital the night before for what was believed to be a “drug-related type of incident — an overdose or a bad reaction to drugs,” campus police spokesman Larry Klaus told a news conference.

He was then released to hospital staff, Klaus added.

An Illinois state legislator identified the shooting victims as Davis’ parents, who lived in a Chicago suburb.

“The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home,” state representative Emanuel Welch said on Twitter. “My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr and his wife, who were shot and killed.”

It was unclear what kind of weapon was used or how Davis might have acquired it. The state of Michigan allows for the concealed carrying of a handgun with a permit, but Central Michigan University does not allow guns on campus.

The reaction to the shooting was swift, with multiple alerts going out on social media and mobile phones within minutes of the incident. With one day left before residence halls were scheduled to close for spring break, parents seeking their children were told to go to a staging area at a nearby hotel.