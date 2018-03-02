India backs ‘historic’ bill to jail traffickers for life

Thomson Reuters Foundation, CHENNAI, India

The Indian Cabinet on Wednesday approved a tough new law which could jail human traffickers for life, giving a boost to efforts to crack down on the fast-growing crime.

The trafficking of persons bill, which is to be sent to parliament for approval after it reconvenes later this month, aims to prioritize survivors’ needs and prevent victims, such as women and girls found in brothel raids, from being jailed.

“It’s a victory of the 1.2 million people who participated in 11,000km-long Bharat Yatra [India March] for this demand,” Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said in a statement, referring to a month-long march he organized last year. “Intrastate trafficking of children is a rapidly growing organized crime... A strong anti-trafficking law in India will send a powerful message.”

Calling it a “historic” achievement in the campaign against trafficking, Satyarthi urged parliament to pass the law.

The comprehensive bill unifies existing anti-trafficking laws and aims to make India a leader in the fight against such crimes in South Asia, one of the fastest-growing regions for forced labor, begging and forced marriage.

Many poor victims from rural areas are lured by traffickers with promises of good jobs, only to find themselves forced to work in fields or brick kilns, enslaved in homes as domestic workers or sold to brothels.

Indian government data shows reports of human trafficking rose by almost 20 percent in 2016 against the previous year to 8,132 cases.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the crime, a government statement said the bill “addresses one of the most pervasive yet invisible crimes affecting the most vulnerable persons, especially women and children.”

Under the proposed law, traffickers could be jailed for 10 years or for life.

Conviction also includes a fine of at least 100,000 Indian rupees (US$1,534).

“In order to break the organized nexus, both at the national and international level, the bill provides for the attachment and forfeiture of property, and also the proceeds of crime,” the government said.

The legislation also provides for special courts to expedite trafficking cases, setting a deadline of one year for trial and repatriation.