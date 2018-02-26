Millions of birds killed at Iranian lagoon

The Guardian

One million wild birds a year are being killed illegally at a single wildlife site in Iran: That is the stark warning from conservationists who say highly endangered migratory species face being wiped out in the near future there unless urgent action is taken.

In a letter last week to the journal Science, the conservationists pinpoint the Fereydunkenar Wetlands in Iran as the site of this widespread wildlife slaughter.

Three major lagoons — Fereydunkenar, Sorkhrud and Azbaran — provide resting spots for species that winter places, including the Siberian crane, which is designated as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Other endangered or threatened species in the wetlands include white-headed ducks (Oxyura leucocephala), red-breasted geese (Branta ruficollis), lesser white-fronted geese (Anser erythropus), northern lapwings (Vanellus vanellus) and certain wintering raptors, such as falcons.

However, the birds have increasingly become targets for local hunters and occasionally for others who visit the region.

“An estimated 3,000 of these birds are currently being killed daily by local hunters to sell at local markets,” Jamshid Parchizadeh, an Iranian conservationist, and zoologist Samual Williams of Venda University, South Africa, said in their letter to Science. “This could have catastrophic effects on the species that depend on this ecosystem.”