Malaysian police detain rapper over contentious video

AP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian police said a popular ethnic Chinese rapper has been detained over complaints that his latest music video featuring dancers wearing dog masks and performing “obscene” moves insulted Islam and could hurt racial harmony.

It was the second time in two years that Wee Meng Chee (黃明志), popularly known as Namewee, has been investigated over his music videos.

Police said in a statement that Wee was detained on Thursday after they received four public complaints that his video marking the lunar Year of the Dog had “insulted Islam and could negatively impact racial unity and harmony.”

In the video entitled Like a Dog, Wee sits on a chair in a public square in the government administrative capital of Putrajaya with dancers wearing dog masks around him. Several of them mimic the “doggy-style” sex move.

A green-domed building in the background led some people to speculate that it was filmed in front of a mosque, leading to criticism, but Wee later said it was the prime minister’s office.

The song includes the sounds of dog barks from various countries.

In an apparent reference to government corruption, Wee sings that dogs in Malaysia go “mari mari, wang wang,” which in the Malay language means “come come, money money.”

Dogs are considered unclean by Muslims, who account for 60 percent of Malaysia’s 32 million people.

Several ministers have called for Wee to be arrested.

He has defended the video as a form of entertainment and said he has no intention of disrespecting any race or religion.

Earlier on Thursday, Wee posted a picture on Facebook of himself at the federal police headquarters, as he was wanted by police for questioning.

“I am not afraid, because I believe Malaysia has justice,” he said.