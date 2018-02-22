Agencies

GERMANY

Dogs cannot vote

The Social Democrats (SPD) were on Tuesday forced to declare that a three-year old dog called Lima would not be allowed to vote with party members on a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, despite joining the party. The Bild daily splashed a photograph of a floppy eared, brown and white dog wearing a red scarf, the SPD’s color, on Tuesday under the headline: “This dog can vote on the grand coalition.” Bild reported how Lima had received a party card after the newspaper made an application on the dog’s behalf to become a party member. Personal details on the application included her gender and put her occupation as unemployed and her age at 21, in dog years. “It is not about the dog Lima, but rather about how we at Bild proved how prone to falsification the SPD members’ vote is,” a spokesman for the newspaper wrote in an e-mailed statement. “People who wish to manipulate the vote on a ‘grand coalition’ through criminality could do just the same.”

UNITED STATES

Move to ban ‘bump stocks’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration would take steps to outlaw an accessory that enables a rifle to shoot hundreds of rounds a minute, as the White House added he might consider other firearms restrictions after last week’s school shooting in Florida. “Just a few moments ago I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” Trump told a White House event. The move would bypass Congress, where legislation to ban “bump stocks” has failed to advance since a massacre in Las Vegas that killed 58 people in October last year. It puts Trump at odds with powerful gun rights groups like the National Rifle Association that has long opposed efforts to ban them.

LATVIA

Bank governor refuses to quit

Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics on Tuesday reaffirmed his denial of a bribery allegation made against him by the Russian owner of a local bank, and said he would not resign. The crisis unleashed on the nation’s financial sector by the allegation and a money laundering inquiry against its third-biggest lender marked “a very important moment” for the country as a whole, Rimsevics said in an interview on public television. He said some local banks “wanted blood” after their business activities were reined in under an independent audit of the sector that followed the nation’s accession to the eurozone.

JAPAN

Transfer may breach sanctions

Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel on Saturday witnessed a ship-to-ship transfer on the high seas that Tokyo “strongly suspects” breaches UN sanctions on North Korea, in the third such incident it has reported in the past month. A maritime PC-3 surveillance plane and an escort ship saw a North Korean-flagged tanker alongside a smaller ship about 250km off Shanghai in the East China Sea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. Photographs posted on the ministry’s Web site show the two ships with what appear to be hoses running between them. The ministry identified the North Korean tanker as the Yu Jong 2. It said the other vessel is of unknown nationality, but had Min Ning De You 078 written in Chinese on its bow, which is shorthand for an oil ship from Ningde, Fujian Province. The ministry said it had notified the UN Security Council of the transfer.