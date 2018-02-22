Bus explosion injures 19

Reuters, COLOMBO

Nineteen people, including 12 military personnel, were yesterday injured in an explosion on a bus in Sri Lanka, the military said, adding that it does not know the cause, but suspects it might have been a bomb or grenade.

Since the end of Sri Lanka’s nearly three-decade civil war in 2009 there have been no targeted attacks on the military.

“There had been an explosion in a passenger bus. There are some fragments on the body of the bus. We suspect it as a bomb blast,” military spokesman Sumith Atapattu told reporters. “The investigation’s under way to find out the details.”

Seven army and five air force personnel, along with seven civilians, were injured in a fire following the explosion on the passenger bus, which operated from northern Jaffna Peninsula to the central town of Diyathalawa, where one of the main military training centers is located, Atapattu said.

Sri Lanka ended a 26-year separatist war in May 2009 after defeating the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, who fought to carve out a separate state for ethnic minority Tamil’s in the far north of the Indian ocean island nation.

Tamil Tiger rebels commonly used improvised explosive devices to target civilians and military personnel during the civil war, which killed at least 100,000 people.