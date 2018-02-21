Agencies

TURKEY

Arrest warrants issued

Authorities issued detention warrants for 170 people suspected of links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016, the state-run Anadolu news agency said yesterday. Those targeted in the operation, which was centered in Istanbul and spread across 37 other provinces, included retired, suspended and serving soldiers, Anadolu said, adding that 22 of them were detained yesterday morning. The suspects are believed to have contacted imams of the network via payphones and landlines, the agency said.

ISRAEL

Gag order lifted in probe

Police have named the two close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested for their suspected role in a wide-ranging corruption probe after a gag order was lifted yesterday. They were identified as former Netanyahu spokesman Nir Hefetz and former Ministry of Communications director Shlomo Filber. The two are suspected of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq telecommunications company in return for favorable coverage of Netanyahu in a highly popular subsidiary news site. Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch is also in custody, along with his wife, son and other Bezeq executives.

UNITED STATES

Trump endorses Romney bid

President Donald Trump has endorsed former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in Utah’s Senate race, another sign that the two Republicans are burying the hatchet after a fraught relationship. The Republican presidential nominee in 2012, Romney last week said he would seek the nomination to replace Senator Orrin Hatch, who is retiring. “He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!,” Trump tweeted on Monday night. Romney responded: “Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah.”

MALAYSIA

Man jailed for PM caricature

Artist and prominent opposition activist Fahmi Reza was yesterday jailed for a month for publishing a caricature of Prime Minister Najib Razak looking like a clown. Fahmi was found guilty under a communications law for spreading online content deemed “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person.” He was also fined 30,000 ringgit (US$7,700). His lawyer, Syahredzan Johan, said the judge did not give any grounds for the ruling. “We are appealing the decision,” Syahredzan said, adding that they would post a 10,000 ringgit bond so that Fahmi could be released from custody.

INDONESIA

Eruption reshaped summit

The eruption of Mount Sinabung on Monday morning that shot ash 5km high also “annihilated” its summit, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said. Before and after photographs from the center show an enormous chunk missing from the peak.Volcanologist Devy Kamil Syahbana said the chunk, known as the “lava dome,” had a volume of at least 1.6 million cubic meters. Hot ash clouds rolled down its slopes, traveling as far as 4.9km from the crater. No one was injured by the eruption, although video footage showed screaming children fleeing a school outside the exclusion zone surrounding the volcano as a billowing column of ash rose in the background.