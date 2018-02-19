Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Quake shakes Wales

Wales and southwest England were hit by Britain’s biggest earthquake in a decade on Saturday, but no notable damage was reported. The British Geological Survey said the quake was of magnitude 4.4, with an epicenter 20km north of Swansea in Wales. The quake was felt as far away as Carisbrooke Castle on the Isle of Wight, more than 200km away.

UNITED KINGDOM

UKIP ousts Bolton as leader

Members of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) on Saturday voted to remove their leader Henry Bolton following a scandal over his private life, plunging the anti-EU, anti-immigration group into fresh crisis. The party is now facing its fourth leadership election in 18 months. At an extraordinary general meeting in Birmingham, activists voted by 867 to 500 to endorse the no-confidence motion.

FRANCE

Tariq Ramadan hospitalized

Prominent Muslim academic Tariq Ramadan, who was remanded in custody on rape charges on Feb. 2, has been hospitalized due to multiple sclerosis, his support group said on Saturday. The 55-year-old Oxford University professor, who will now undergo an independent medical evaluation to determine if he is to remain in jail before trial, was sent to hospital on Friday night, a source close the case confirmed. Ramadan’s lawyers said that their client’s condition was “not compatible with detention,” based on an initial medical examination on Tuesday. A court ordered Ramadan be detained ahead of his trial, saying he was a possible flight risk and fearing potential pressure on women who testified anonymously.

UNITED KINGDOM

Stars write open letter

Actresses Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Emma Watson joined about 200 stars in demanding an end to sexual harassment and abuse, in an open letter to the Observer published yesterday ahead of the Bafta film awards last night. Signatories expressed solidarity with the Time’s Up movement in the US and called for donations to a new “justice and equality fund” for victims. The letter is addressed to “dear sisters,” as was a similar statement by US actresses last month, and calls for an international movement to stamp out a culture of abuse exposed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable, awkward part of being a girl or a woman. It was certainly not to be discussed, let alone addressed,” they say. “In 2018, we seem to have woken up in a world ripe for change. If we truly embrace this moment, a line in the sand will turn to stone.”

GERMANY

Mannequin, toy trap men

Police in the city of Mainz have freed two men who became entangled with a mannequin and a large, remote-controlled car. Officers were called after cries were heard from an apartment in the early hours of Saturday. They found the 58-year-old tenant and a 61-year-old visitor “hopelessly locked together” with the toy car and the mannequin, which was dressed in a knight’s costume. Officers were able to free the men, who were too drunk to explain how their predicament had come about. “The whole thing would have remained a funny episode,” but the younger man was “more than impolite” and now faces a charge of insulting officers, police said.

INDIA

Trudeau on week-long visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a week-long visit aimed at enhancing business ties. Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also expected to discuss civil nuclear cooperation, space, defense, energy and education. Trudeau was received at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by Agriculture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. A formal ceremony is to be held on Friday before his talks with Modi.