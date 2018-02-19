Citizens count Brexit’s personal cost

AFP, LONDON

Frustrated by Brexit negotiations, angry at Brussels or simply afraid of the future, ordinary Britons and other Europeans are already taking life-changing decisions a year before Britain leaves the EU.

Office workers, farmers and radio hosts are taking on new nationalities, relocating their businesses or looking forward to lucrative alternative trade deals, as politicians struggle to come up with a plan.

“Other people my age, they are starting settling down, they make more long-term plans with their lives,” said Matt Davies, 32, a British call center worker in Madrid.

“It’s very difficult for me to plan anything beyond March 2019 because you just have no idea what is going to happen,” he said.

British and EU diplomats are hoping to agree next month on a post-Brexit transition period, but the British government is deeply divided over how to proceed.

That uncertainty is even more pressing for the 3 million EU nationals living in the UK, many of whom are questioning their future there.

Brexit affects “every part of our lives,” said radio presenter Gosia Prochal, a 25-year-old is based in Peterborough who is one of nearly 1 million Polish citizens living in Britain.

William Lynch, from Northern Ireland, farms oysters in Lough Foyle, mostly for export to France. He faces having to move his business 2km downstream to the Republic of Ireland if customs tariffs come in after Brexit.

“I can’t really leave it till the last minute to do that,” the 63-year-old ex-fireman said. “I can’t work with uncertainty.”

Brexit-backing sheep farmer Pip Simpson said he felt Brussels was making the negotiations “as awkward as possible” to deter other countries from leaving the bloc.

The 51-year-old voted to leave the EU, but now faces the prospect of losing the EU subsidies his farm relies on.

Andrew Ketley, 41, who moved to Munich in February last year, is putting down roots.

“We don’t want to live in a country which is tearing itself apart,” the business consultant said.

Barnaby Harward, 44, an editor who has lived in Warsaw with his Polish wife since 2005, is applying for Polish citizenship and ending thoughts of moving back home.

“The whole Brexit thing has put me off. It kind of made me feel that my country is not what I thought it was,” he said.

EU citizens in Britain are taking similar decisions.

Gabriela Szomoru, 32, a Romanian who has lived all her adult life in Kent, is now applying for British nationality, as well as UK accountancy qualifications.

“England is my home now,” the bookkeeper said.

French wine importer Laurent Faure, 50, said the plunge of the pound due to the Brexit vote has wiped out his profit margin.

“You have to envisage doing something else — if necessary, leaving England,” he said.

Dimitri Scarlato, 40, an Italian composer who lectures at the Royal College of Music in London, said Brexit had changed his perception of Britain — and of himself.

“The only positive outcome of Brexit — that made me feel really European,” he said.