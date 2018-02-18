Agencies

UNITED STATES

Romney to seek Utah seat

Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney is trying for a political comeback as he launches a Senate campaign in Utah. The former Republican presidential nominee on Friday confirmed his widely anticipated plans in an online video. The announcement features his leadership of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and says the conservative state and its residents can show Washington how to govern respectfully. He is considered a heavy favorite for the seat held by Senator Orrin Hatch, who is retiring.

UNITED STATES

NYCB’s Martins cleared

A two-month investigation has found no verifiable sexual harassment or physical abuse by former New York City Ballet (NYCB) leader Peter Martins. The New York Times reports that NYCB and its school also have announced new policies to assure that dancers “feel safe, respected” and able to freely voice their concerns. Martins says he was “gratified” by the findings of an outside counsel. Martins, who denied accusations of sexual misconduct, announced last month that he was retiring. He said the scandal had “exacted a painful toll” on him and his family. The findings were denounced on Thursday by two former NYCB dancers who had come forward with accusations.

BELGIUM

Facebook loses case

A Brussels court has ordered Facebook to stop collecting data about citizens in the country or face fines for every day it fails to comply, the daily De Standaard reported on Friday. The court upheld a national privacy commission finding that Facebook is collecting data without users’ consent. It said the court concluded that Facebook does not adequately inform users that it is collecting information, what kind of details it keeps and for how long, or what it does with the data. It has ruled that Facebook must destroy any data it has obtained illegally or face fines of 250,000 euros (US$311,500) every day it delays.

FRANCE

Confession reported

Serial killer Michel Fourniret has finally “confessed” to murdering British language student Joanna Parrish nearly three decades ago, the family lawyer said on Friday. Fourniret, who was jailed for life in 2008 for killing seven girls, was interviewed by two instructing magistrates in Paris and, according to lawyer Didier Seban, admitted murdering the 20-year-old Parrish and French teenager Marie-Angele Domece. “He made detailed and repeated confessions. He clearly recognizes, and this several times over, having killed Joanna Parrish and Marie-Angele Domece,” Seban said. “It’s hard [for the family] but the end of a long legal battle.” Fourniret had previously always denied involvement in the two cases. Seban said he hoped a trial would soon go ahead now. Paris prosecutors would not comment on the revelations with investigations under way.

PORTUGAL

Sobral says voice ‘fragile’

Eurovision Song Contest winner Salvador Sobral says his voice is “fragile” following a heart transplant, but is confident it will return. The 28-year-old singer underwent the operation in December last year, just seven months after winning Eurovision in Kiev. “This has influenced me in a very physical way, the medication and certain things have made my voice a bit fragile, but I think it will return to what it was,” Sobral said, adding that he is not sure if he will perform when his nation hosts this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in May.