World New Quick Take

‘El Chapo’ eager for trial

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is eager to go to trial, his defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Thursday after a hearing in which a judge set Sept. 5 for jury selection for a trial in New York City. Guzman wanted to knock down any speculation he might plead guilty and cooperate with US authorities in his drug trafficking case, said Balarezo, who also renewed complaints about conditions at a jail where his client is being held in solitary confinement. Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of US dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

Abortion ruling overturned

A woman serving a 30-year jail sentence for having an abortion was released from prison on Thursday on the orders of the Supreme Court, her lawyer and rights groups said. The court ruled that the evidence in the case did not prove she took any specific action to abort the pregnancy and thus was eligible for a form of clemency. Teodora del Carmen Vasquez said she was working in 2007 when she began to experience intense pain, then bleeding. She called for help before fainting. When she regained consciousness she had lost her nearly full-term baby. Authorities charged Vasquez with aggravated murder and she was convicted in 2008.

OAS official resigns

The head of the Organization of American States’ (OAS) anti-corruption mission in Honduras on Thursday said he would resign over a lack of support from authorities in the Central American country and clashes with OAS leadership. “With great regret and after deep reflection, I announce my resignation,” Juan Jimenez, a Peruvian, wrote in a post on Twitter explaining the reasons for his departure. Jimenez, a former minister of justice, also attributed his resignation to differences of opinion with OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro. “This mission can’t work without the support of the secretary,” he said in an interview on local television.

Wind farm hosts marine life

Offshore wind proponents are touting new undersea footage suggesting a vibrant marine habitat is growing around the nation’s first offshore wind farm. The American Wind Energy Association posted a short video on YouTube this week from Deepwater Wind’s five-turbine operation off Rhode Island. The video shows mussels and fish clustered around the turbine bases, as well as positive testimonials from local recreational fishermen and charter boat owners. Association director of offshore wind Nancy Sopko said the video shows the potential for the fishing industry as wind projects are planned all along the east coast.

Tutu drops Oxfam role

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu on Thursday said he would no longer serve as an ambassador for the British-based aid group Oxfam after allegations that senior staff members in crisis zones paid for sex among the desperate people the group was meant to serve. A statement from the office of the former archbishop said he was “deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality.” Tutu’s office said it had written to Oxfam “to inform them of his retirement as a global ambassador.”

Officers moved from Japan

The navy yesterday said it had removed three senior officers deployed on Okinawa for “personal misconduct,” after one was reportedly found wandering the base drunk and naked. The navy did not disclose the details of Monday’s incident, but the Navy Times reported that Lieutenant Commander Jason Gabbard was relieved of duty after “being discovered in the woods wearing only his boots” in Camp Shields. Commander James Cho and Command Master Chief Jason Holden were sacked for their handling of the incident, the newspaper added. The three have been temporarily assigned to the construction group in California, the navy said.