Even in crisis, Venezuela a factory for music maestros

AP, BOGOTA

Even in the throes of crisis, Venezuela keeps churning out one export prized the world over: classical music maestros.

The latest addition to the nation’s growing cadre of top-flight musical talent is Rafael Payare, who was named musical director of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra this week.

Payare, 37, has conducted at the world’s most prestigious concert halls and presides over the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland, but he said his appointment to the helm of the San Diego Symphony was a huge surprise, coming just a month after he made his guest-conducting debut with the century-old ensemble.

“We only spent a week together, but things immediately clicked and I could tell this is an orchestra that wants to expand both artistically and inside the community,” Payare said in a phone interview on Wednesday from his home in Berlin.

He credits his selection in part to the pioneering path laid by another charismatic Venezuelan, Gustavo Dudamel, who revolutionized the normally stiff and European-centered world of classical music when in 2007 he was named musical director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the age of 28.

“Gustavo with his marvelous artistry did something that broke a barrier not just for Venezuelans ,but for all young conductors,” Payare said.

The two have been close friends since childhood, when they studied conducting together, and Payare for years played trumpet under Dudamel’s direction in the globe-trotting Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra.

That same orchestra has given rise to a slew of under-40 Venezuelan conductors who have recently found success abroad with long-term contracts and residencies at some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras.

They include Diego Matheuz, principal conductor of La Fenice opera house in Venice; Christian Vasquez, who leads orchestras in Norway and Holland; and Domingo Hindoyan, who last month made his debut at New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

The Simon Bolivar is the showcase ensemble for El Sistema, Venezuela’s world-famous network of youth orchestras.

The program claims to have connected 900,000 Venezuelan children to music in four decades of existence, many of them from modest upbringings like Payare, the son of a schoolteacher and city employee in Puerto La Cruz.

Payare says he hopes to replicate in San Diego El Sistema’s mission of “social action through music,” concentrating on the area’s Latino community, which traditionally has not had as much exposure to Beethoven or Mozart.

He is likely to find a receptive home for experimentation: Last month, the symphony teamed up with musicians from Mexico for a border concert in which dozens of percussionists played on either side of a mesh-wire fence separating Tijuana from San Diego in a symbolic jab at US President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall separating the two countries.

“I’m sure Rafael is proud not only for himself but also for our institution,” said Ronnie Morales, one of El Sistema’s top managers.

While El Sistema’s education model has been exported to 60 countries, its once-sterling reputation has taken a hit of late over its cozy ties to Venezuela’s increasingly authoritarian government and questions about its teaching methods that were raised in a 2014 book called El Sistema: Orchestrating Venezuela’s Youth.

Payare said he is heartbroken by his country’s unraveling and every day speaks to family and friends who tell of hardships wrought by four-digit inflation and widespread food and medicine shortages.