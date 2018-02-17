Trump plans to veto immigration compromise

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump would veto a bipartisan Senate compromise that would help young “Dreamer” immigrants and build his coveted border wall, the White House said on Thursday, fueling doubts that any immigration measures would survive showdown votes.

In a written statement, the White House labeled the proposal “dangerous policy that will harm the nation.”

It singled out a provision that directs the government to prioritize enforcement efforts against immigrants who arrive illegally beginning in July.

Senate leaders scheduled votes for yesterday on Trump’s immigration proposal, along with the bipartisan compromise and two other measures. In an ominous sign, the leaders opened the day’s debate by trading blame, as prospects seemed to grow that the chamber’s long-awaited debate on the hot-button issue would end in stalemate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell assailed Democrats for failing to offer “a single proposal that gives us a realistic chance to make law,” adding that Democrats should back Trump’s “extremely generous” proposal.

Trump would offer 1.8 million Dreamers a 10 to 12-year process for gaining citizenship, provide US$25 billion to build a US-Mexico border wall and restrict legal immigration. Dreamers are immigrants brought to the US illegally as children who risk deportation because they lack permanent authorization to stay in the US.

Instead, Democratic leaders rallied behind a bipartisan plan that would also give 1.8 million Dreamers a chance for citizenship, but while it would provide the US$25 billion Trump wants for his wall, it would dole it out over 10 years and lacks most of the limits Trump is seeking on legal immigration.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump has “stood in the way of every single proposal that has had a chance of becoming law.”

“The American people will blame President Trump and no one else for the failure to protect Dreamers,” he added.

Overnight, the US Department of Homeland Security said in an e-mailed statement that the bipartisan proposal would be “the end of immigration enforcement in America.”

That drew fire from Senator Lindsey Graham, one of eight Republican cosponsors of the bipartisan plan.

“Instead of offering thoughts and advice — or even constructive criticism — they are acting more like a political organization intent on poisoning the well,” Graham said in a statement.

The bipartisan compromise was announced on Wednesday by 16 senators with centrist views on the issue and was winning support from many Democrats, but it faced an uncertain fate.

Besides opposition by the administration and leading Republicans, the bipartisan plan prompted qualms among Democrats. The party’s No. 2 Senate leader, Dick Durbin, said some Democrats had “serious issues” with parts of the plan.

Those concerns focused on its spending for Trump’s wall and its prohibition against Dreamers sponsoring their parents for legal residency.

So far, neither Trump’s plan or the bipartisan measure seemed to have support from 60 senators, the number that will be needed to prevail. Republicans control the chamber 51-49, though Senator John McCain has missed the last several weeks while battling cancer.