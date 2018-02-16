Tens of thousands of Poles die from smog each year

AFP, WARSAW

Smog kills tens of thousands of Poles each year, yet environmental campaigners say the right-wing government of the coal-loving nation has been dragging its feet on combating air pollution.

On some winter days, a gray haze obscures the lights of the Polish capital’s skyscrapers and the air smells like burning plastic.

“It’s starting again. Warsaw is second on Air Visual, just after Kathmandu, and ahead of Calcutta and New Delhi,” said Maria, a Polish mother of three young children, as she checks an air quality monitor on her smartphone while sipping her morning coffee.

A 2016 WHO report showed that an eye-popping 33 of Europe’s 50 most polluted cities were in Poland.

The European Environmental Agency blames air pollution for an estimated 50,000 premature deaths per year in the nation of 38 million.

Pollution is especially severe in the south, cradle of Poland’s coal industry — whose hub, the city of Katowice, is set to host the COP24 conference on global warming in December.

Many Poles have lost faith in the ability of institutions to address the scourge, instead taking matters into their own hands. “In our town of Pszczyna, Poland’s second-most polluted city, we have to do something,” said Jan Franek, a 16-year-old member of a student group against smog.

“Many of our older residents don’t believe in smog. According to them, you can’t see it, so it doesn’t exist,” he said duringa visit to Warsaw to back an anti-pollution petition.

The student activists, whose group name plays on the similarity of the words smog and smok (“dragon” in Polish) and translates as “Don’t feed the smog,” were on hand when the petition was delivered to the energy ministry.

Signed by 36,000 people, the petition launched by Greenpeace Poland and local politicians calls on the government to impose strict standards for coal quality.

Millions of Poles heat their homes with often low-quality coal, which is the main source of air pollution ahead of cars and industry.

The government pledged to introduce coal standards in March last, but has yet to do so. The only measure taken by the state has been to ban the sale of old, low-quality boilers.

However, “modern boilers aren’t enough if we continue to burn low-quality, polluting coal,” said Marek Jozefiak, coordinator of Greenpeace Poland’s climate and energy campaigns,

The same applies for garbage, which gives off hazardous fumes when burned in coal stoves, still a common practice.

According to pollution watchdog Polish Smog Alert, part of the problem is that the official pollution norm hides the severity of the issue.

“If we applied the pollution threshold adopted in France here in Poland, many cities would be in a state of alert for dozens of days, some even for two months out of the year,” Polish Smog Alert campaigner Piotr Siergiej said.

While PM10 particle pollution is considered dangerous in Poland from 300 micrograms per cubic meter, the threshold is 80 micrograms in France.

The government has promised no changes in the short term, and environmentalist accuse it of being influenced by the powerful coal lobby.

Polish Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology Jadwiga Emilewicz has voiced concern over the high death toll from pollution-related illnesses, promising that “an improvement” will be felt within five years.

She cites measures including higher coal quality standards, subsidies to help the poor insulate their homes, replace old polluting stoves or afford clean heating.