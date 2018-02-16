Thailand’s former national police boss quizzed over loan

AFP, BANGKOK

A former Thai national police commissioner was questioned yesterday over loans topping US$9.5 million from a fugitive brothel owner who faces sex trafficking charges, a case offering a rare window into the close links between cops and the kingdom’s rampant sex industry.

Somyot Poompanmoung, who now runs Thailand’s Football Association, has admitted to receiving the massive loans from the owner of the “Victoria Secret” mega-brothel in the capital.

Police raided the brothel last month, rounding up about 100 sex workers — including at least 13 deemed victims of trafficking, most of whom were underage.

A ledger found at the scene listed about 20 officials who allegedly received free food, booze and even massages from the business.

The venue is one of scores of flashy “massage parlors” in Bangkok that offer sex services in dozens of private rooms equipped with baths.

While prostitution is technically outlawed in Thailand, the lucrative industry is allowed to flourish in plain sight thanks to an entrenched culture of bribes and protection fees. Raids are rare and normally only conducted when police believe that underage girls are involved.

The straight-talking Somyot arrived at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) yesterday for questioning over his ties to Kampol Wirathepsuporn, the alleged owner of Victoria Secret and several other massive massage parlors.

“We summoned [Somyot] to ask about the money he was lent,” Supat Thamthanarug, director of the DSI’s trafficking bureau, said ahead of the interrogation.

While police have detained seven pimps and brokers linked to Victoria Secret on trafficking charges, Kampol and his wife remain at large.

Somyot last week told reporters that Kampol as an old friend who helped him with cash in times of need.

He said the transactions were handled lawfully and reported to a government graft agency in 2015, the year he was national police commissioner.

“Borrowing is borrowing, helping is helping and afterwards the money was returned,” he told reporters, brushing off accusations of wrongdoing and explaining that he did not ask his friend how the money was made.

Yet the close ties between a top law enforcer and a major brothel owner have grabbed the attention of a kingdom rocked by a succession of scandals, highlighting graft that insulates the kingdom’s wealthy and well-connected.

The junta’s No. 2 general is in the crosshairs for failing to declare a collection of about 25 luxury watches, while a construction tycoon was nabbed for hunting wildlife in a protected park.

Both cases have ignited an equal measure of public frustration and ridicule.

“The regime is increasingly losing face and being perceived as the corrupt government that it claimed it was ousting back in 2014,” Thailand-based analyst Paul Chambers said.