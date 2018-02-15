Agencies

NETHERLANDS

Organ donor law passes

Senators on Tuesday approved a new law that makes all Dutch adult citizens potential organ donors unless they opt out. The upper house narrowly passed the law. The House of Representatives last year passed the legislation with a one-vote majority. The law’s drafter, Pia Dijkstra, said that under the new system, every person older than 18 who is not yet registered as a donor would receive a letter asking if they want to donate their organs after death. “They will be able to reply: yes, no, my next of kin will decide or a specific person will decide,” Dijkstra said in a statement. Those who do not respond to the first letter, or to a second letter six weeks later, would be considered organ donors, although they can amend their status at any time.

UNITED STATES

Trump lawyer paid porn star

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Tuesday told the New York Times he paid US$130,000 of his own money to a porn star who said she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Michael Cohen said that he was not reimbursed for the payment in 2016 to the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and goes by Stormy Daniels, the newspaper said. Cohen said the payment was legal, but he declined to give details, such as why he made it. “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen said.

CHINA

Woman rides through X-ray

A woman on Sunday accompanied her purse through a Dongguan train station’s luggage X-ray machine rather than part with the bag amid the Lunar New Year holiday rush, local media reported. Video from digital news platform Pear Video, linked to the Facebook page of the People’s Daily, showed a guard apparently telling the woman that, yes, small bags need to go in the machine, too. The security video shows her leaving the screen and then emerging from the device. Still X-ray images posted online showed a person in high heels kneeling among bags and other items. The woman rode through the machine because she wanted to protect her money, the Facebook post and other media reports said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Assange warrant upheld

Judge Emma Arbuthnot on Tuesday upheld an arrest warrant for Julian Assange, saying the WikiLeaks frontman should have the courage to go to court and face justice after more than five years inside Ecuador’s embassy in London. She rejected arguments by his lawyers that it is no longer in the public interest to arrest him for jumping bail in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden. “He appears to consider himself above the normal rules of law and wants justice only if it goes in his favor,” she said.

PERU

Escaped twin recaptured

A prisoner who escaped from jail by swapping places with his visiting twin brother has been recaptured. The arrest of Alexander Jheferson Delgado Herrera marks the end of more than a year on the run from authorities. He had been serving a 16-year sentence for child sexual abuse and robbery when his twin brother, Giancarlo, visited in January last year. Delgado Herrera allegedly drugged Giancarlo and changed into his clothes before walking out of the prison, the BBC reported. Authorities had been monitoring Delgado Herrera for several months and captured him in Callao, the interior ministry said.