RWANDA

Radio suspended over insult

The Media Commission on Monday ordered a US-owned Christian radio station shut for three months after a “vile” sermon against women. Amazing Grace FM on Jan. 29 broadcast a sermon by local pastor Nicolas Niyibikora in which he called women dangerous, evil and against the plans of God. The broadcast sparked outrage and prompted separate complaints from the National Women’s Association and the Women’s Journalist Association to the commission, which oversees journalist ethics. “The sermon was denigrating women in the most vile manner,” commission chief Edmund Kagire said in a statement, demanding the station and preacher “issue a public apology for the damage they have caused.” The radio station is owned by US evangelist Gregg Schoof, who has been previously warned for airing inflammatory shows.

CAMBODIA

Rainsy crazy, stupid: PM

Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday called a rival “crazy and stupid” over his petition to try to get Facebook to release details of the way the nation’s ruler has used social media. Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy’s legal team filed the lawsuit in California last week, saying that Hun Sen was using the platform to commit human rights abuses and deceive the electorate. Among other allegations was that Hun Sen was paying for false Facebook “likes” to mislead voters about his support. “This person is crazy and stupid,” Hun Sen told thousands of university graduates in the capital, Phnom Penh, saying Rainsy was just jealous because his official Facebook page had 9.4 million “likes” compared with only 4.5 million for Rainsy’s. The case has drawn attention to the central role of Facebook in political discussion in the nation, where the government has shut the main opposition party, arrested its leader and cracked down on media and civil rights groups over the past year.

INDIA

Pakistan warned over attack

The government warned Pakistan that it would “pay for this misadventure” following a deadly attack by militants on an army camp in the northern state of Jammu & Kashmir. Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters on Monday evening that the army has ample evidence to prove that “the handlers of the terrorists were back in Pakistan.” Saturday’s attack on the camp near Jammu was the worst in months, with six soldiers and the father of a soldier killed. Among the 10 wounded were women and children. “Pakistan is expanding the arc of terror ... resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration,” Sitharaman said. “Pakistan will pay for this misadventure.”

UNITED STATES

Woman had 14 eye worms

An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of 26-year-old Abby Beckley in August 2016. Scientists reported the case on Monday. Beckley was diagnosed with Thelazia gulosa — a type of eye worm seen in cattle in the northern US and southern Canada, but never before in humans. They are spread by a type of fly known as “face flies,” which feed on the tears that lubricate the eyeball, scientists said. She had been horseback riding and fishing in Gold Beach, Oregon, a coastal, cattle-farming area. After a week of eye irritation, Beckley pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors, but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.