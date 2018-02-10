Agencies

UNITED STATES

Woman flushes pet hamster

A Florida woman said an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent was not allowed to fly with her. Spirit Airlines Inc denies telling Belen Aldecosea to flush the hamster named Pebbles. She said she did flush Pebbles, after running out of other options. The Miami Herald said that before Aldecosea flew she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring her pet dwarf hamster. No problem, the airline told her. However, Spirit refused to allow the animal on the flight at the airport. The 21-year-old told the paper that she flushed Pebbles.

DENMARK

Charity finds US$6,167 in coat

A volunteer in a secondhand charity shop has found nearly 50,000 kroner (US$6,167) in the pocket of a coat he was preparing to put on sale. Jens Erik Christensen told regional daily Dagbladet Ringsted og Sjaellandske that the woman’s coat was in a bag with other clothes left in the DanChurchSocial shop’s container. Christensen said that he was checking the coat’s buttons, zippers and pockets when he noticed a bulge in one pocket and found the bills. He said he was “a bit surprised,” but did not hesitate to call the police so they could investigate who owned the coat before donating it.

CANADA

Remains of six people found

Police on Thursday said they found the remains of at least six people on the grounds of a north Toronto home where a 66-year-old man charged in a series of killings worked as a landscaper. Bruce McArthur was arrested last month and charged with murdering five men who disappeared over several years from a part of Toronto that has for decades been the center of the city’s gay community. Police have called McArthur a serial killer, but have come under fire for denying for months, in the midst of disappearances, that someone was targeting the gay community. The search for evidence at the home has been hampered by frozen ground, police said.

SYRIA

‘The Beatles’ captured

Two British Islamic State group militants implicated in brutal acts of torture and execution have been captured by US-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria, the New York Times said. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh formed part of a group of four fighters nicknamed “the Beatles” due to their British accents and are allegedly responsible for murdering approximately two dozen hostages in Syria. The group’s leader Mohammed Emwazi was killed in a 2015 airstrike. Emwazi was believed to be responsible for the gruesome beheadings of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.