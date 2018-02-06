Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Hospital fire toll up to 43

The death toll from a hospital fire yesterday rose to 43, officials said, making it the nation’s deadliest blaze in 15 years. Two men, both of them in their 80s, who had been treated in other hospitals since the fire on Jan. 26, succumbed to their injuries, Miryang authorities said. A total of 149 people were injured, including one who is in critical condition. It is now the worst fire disaster since 2003, when an arson attack on a subway station in Daegu killed 192 people. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the blaze, but preliminary inspections have suggested possible defects in wiring in the ceiling of what used to be an office pantry. Fingers have also been pointed at cheap, but flammable construction materials, inadequate fire-blocking doors, illicit addition of rooms and a lack of staff.

PHILIPPINES

Senator seeks Duterte probe

A senator and staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday filed a resolution seeking a legislative inquiry into whether Duterte and his eldest daughter had concealed assets amounting to nearly US$2 million. Senator Antonio Trillanes asked the Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies to probe deposits and investments involving their accounts, which he said could show possible violations of the nation’s anti-money laundering law.

INDIA

Help call for missing tanker

The nation said it has sought the help of Nigerians and Beninese to find an oil tanker that has gone missing with 22 Indian crew members off Benin’s coast. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj late on Sunday confirmed that the tanker, Marine Express, went missing in the Gulf of Guinea. It is not known whether the ship was hijacked for ransom or to steal the nearly 13,500 tonnes of gasoline on board. The ship, owned by a Mumbai company, has been missing since Wednesday last week with no contact with the crew so far, according to Indian media reports.

CHINA

Gas leak kills 8, injures 10

Gas leaking from a pipeline at a steel mill in Guangdong Province early yesterday killed eight people and injured 10, local authorities reported. The Shaoguan City Government said in a post on its microblog that the leak occurred at 3am at Shaoguan Iron and Steel’s Songshan plant. It said the rescue and recovery effort was under way and the cause of the leak was under investigation. China has made considerable progress in improving industrial safety, but scores are still killed annually in factories, coal mines and transportation networks. In 2015, an explosion traced to improperly stored chemicals killed at least 173 people in Tianjin.

SOUTH KOREA

North stole billions in crypto

The government yesterday said that North Korea last year stole cryptocurrency from the South worth billions of won and that it was still trying to hack into its exchanges. “North Korea sent e-mails that could hack into cryptocurrency exchanges and their customers’ private information and stole [cryptocurrency] worth billions of won,” parliamentary intelligence committee member Kim Byung-kee said. Kim did not disclose which exchanges were hacked. He added that the nation’s spy agency assumed that North Korea was continuously trying to hack into exchanges to steal cryptocurrency and that it was trying its best to prevent further hacking.