PAKISTAN

Taliban claims attack

The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that on Saturday killed 11 soldiers and wounded 13 in the Swat Valley. Authorities said the attack was the first in more than three years in the northwestern region once ruled by militants. In a statement sent to media, the Taliban said a lone suicide bomber carried out the attack to avenge the killing and arrests of fellow militants. The bomber detonated his explosive vest near an empty lot where soldiers were playing volleyball. Muslim militants ruled the valley from 2007 until a massive military operation routed them in 2009. Pakistan has said that militants who escaped from the valley and elsewhere are now operating out of neighboring Afghanistan’s Kunar Province.

EGYPT

Tomb thought 4,400 years old

Archeologists in Egypt have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the country’s famed pyramids at the Giza plateau just outside Cairo, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said on Saturday. The tomb was found in a wider area of Giza’s western necropolis, which is known to be home to tombs from the Old Kingdom. It likely belonged to a woman known as Hetpet, who archeologists believe was close to ancient Egyptian royals of the Fifth Dynasty. The tomb, unveiled on Saturday, is made of mud brick and includes wall paintings in good condition depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes.

PAKISTAN

Singer killed after refusal

Police said three gunmen on Saturday shot and killed a female singer who refused to accompany them to a private party. The incident happened in the northwestern city of Mardan, Police official Saeed Khan said. The artist, known only as Sumbul, was shot multiple times and killed at her home, after the gunmen broke in and asked her to perform for them at the party, he said. The perpetrators fled the scene of the killing and police are searching for them, he said. There have been similar attacks on female artists in the same region in the past.

MEXICO

Police detain 300 migrants

The authorities have taken into custody more than 300 Central American men, women and children who were being smuggled to the US without water or food, officials said on Saturday. The largest group — 198 people crammed into the bottom of a truck — was found in Tamaulipas in the northeast, just south of Texas, Mexican immigration enforcement officials said. The migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador “were traveling in grossly overcrowded conditions without enough ventilation, food or water,” they said. Among the child migrants, 55 were with their relatives, while 24 were making the dangerous journey alone.

COLOMBIA

Shelter built for Venezuelans

The government on Saturday opened its first shelter for Venezuelans, who are pouring across the border in ever-larger numbers to escape their nation’s economic crisis. The bare-bones shelter near the border city of Cucuta is to provide shelter to 120 people each day for up to 48 hours. Pregnant mothers, the elderly and minors who entered the country legally are to be given priority. It is to be administered by the Red Cross. Cucuta has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by an increasingly large exodus of Venezuelans. Many are sleeping on the streets and crime in the city has spiked as gangs recruit and take advantage of the desperate migrants.