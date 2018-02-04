Agencies

UNITED STATES

Dog returns after 10 years

A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with its dog 10 years after it went missing. Debra Suierveld and her family assumed that their dog Abby had died after she ran away in 2008 from their home in Apollo. Decade-old sadness turned to joy yesterday, when Suierveld received word that someone had found the dog. George Speiring said that the black Labrador mix showed up on his front porch in Lower Burrell, 16km west of Apollo. Speiring contacted Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, which discovered the dog’s microchip and was able to contact Suierveld.

POLAND

Israel blasts Holocaust bill

The Israeli embassy in Warsaw on Friday said that it has observed a “wave of anti-Semitic statements” in Poland, as a diplomatic row rages over a new bill regarding the Holocaust and the definition of Nazi death camps. The senate on Thursday passed the controversial bill that had been meant to defend the country’s image abroad, but which instead provoked Israel’s anger and drew concern from the US. The legislation, which still needs the president’s signature to take effect, was introduced to stop people from erroneously describing Nazi German death camps as Polish. However, Israel has expressed concern that the bill could serve to deny the involvement of individual Poles in the Holocaust.

UNITED STATES

Cosmonauts bungle antenna

A record-setting Russian spacewalk on Friday ended with a critical antenna in the wrong position outside the International Space Station. NASA’s Mission Control reported that the antenna was still working. It is used for communications with Russia’s Mission Control outside Moscow. The trouble arose toward the end of the more than eight-hour spacewalk — the longest-ever by Russians — after Russian Commander Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov replaced an electronics box to upgrade the antenna. The pair watched in dismay as the antenna got hung up on the Russian side of the complex and could not be extended properly.

LIBYA

Refugees feared drowned

About 90 people are feared drowned after a smugglers’ boat carrying mostly Pakistani refugees capsized off Libya’s coast early on Friday, the UN’s migration agency said. Ten bodies have washed ashore near the Libyan town of Zuwara following the tragedy in the early morning, International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon said, citing information from its partner agencies. “We are told that two survivors swam to shore and one person was rescued by a fishing boat,” Headon said by telephone from Tunis to reporters at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. We are working to get more details on the [capsizing] and where the survivors are so that we can assist them better.”

FRANCE

Five killed in chopper crash

Five army officers were killed on Friday after two training helicopters crashed into each other near a lake in the country’s south, officials said, one of the deadliest such accidents involving the country’s armed forces in recent years. The collision took place near the lake of Carces, about 50km northwest of the resort of Saint-Tropez, just a few minutes after takeoff at 8:30am. All three people aboard one aircraft and the two in the other died in the crash, Marseille Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said.